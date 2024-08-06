Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru roads flooded due to heavy downpour; City to experience rainfall for 3 more days

    Heavy monsoon rains returned to Bengaluru on Monday night, causing significant waterlogging in areas like Yelahanka and Shantinagar. The rain, starting with a drizzle at 5 PM and turning heavy after 7 PM, submerged main roads and underpasses. Meteorologists predict continued heavy rainfall for 3 days.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 9:34 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 9:34 AM IST

    After a brief respite, heavy monsoon rains returned to Bengaluru on Monday night, particularly impacting the Yelahanka area in the Eastern Zone.  The city, which had seen low rainfall over the past few days, experienced a significant increase in precipitation starting Monday evening. A drizzle began around 5 PM, followed by a heavy downpour for more than two consecutive hours after 7 PM.

    Although there were no reports of fallen trees due to the low wind speed accompanying the rain, the city faced issues with waterlogging. Main roads, overpasses, and underpasses were submerged, causing concern for motorists. Residents in low-lying areas spent the night in fear as rainwater accumulated.

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru train service set to resume on August 6

    The rainfall was widespread, affecting various parts of the city, including Vijayanagar, Malleshwaram, Gandhinagar, Majestic, Shantinagar, Kengeri, Yelahanka, Kattariguppe, Kanakapura Road, Mahadevapura, KR Puram, and Marathahalli. In areas like Shantinagar, where drainage systems failed to handle the excess water, streets such as Ambedkar Street, Shantinagar Double Road, Mysore Road, Anil Kumble Circle, and Halasuru Road were heavily waterlogged. The Mysore Road overpass, Okalipur underpass, Sivananda Circle railway underbridge, and Kaveri Junction underpass were also flooded, halting vehicular traffic and submerging some vehicles.

    Weather alert: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states, Delhi to receive heavy rainfall today

    In specific areas, rainfall measurements were significant, with Hosur receiving 52 mm, North Bengaluru 50 mm, Sonnenahalli and Nayandahalli 48 mm each, Kengeri South 42 mm, Vishwanath Nagenahalli 41 mm, Vaderahalli 38 mm, and VV Campus 30 mm.

    Meteorologists predict that, in addition to the ongoing monsoon rains, the formation of a cyclone in the Arabian Sea will likely bring more heavy rains to Bengaluru and the surrounding state areas for another three to four days. 

