Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Weather alert: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states, Delhi to receive heavy rainfall today

    In Delhi, a yellow alert has been issued. The IMD has predicted cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers throughout the day. Additionally, strong winds, with speeds ranging from 20 to 30 km per hour, are expected.

    Weather alert: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states, Delhi to receive heavy rainfall today AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 8:12 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 8:12 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several states, predicting heavy rainfall on Tuesday (August 6). The affected states include West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

    In Delhi, a yellow alert has been issued. The IMD has predicted cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers throughout the day. Additionally, strong winds, with speeds ranging from 20 to 30 km per hour, are expected.

    Amid Bangladesh unrest, BSF reviews operational preparedness along Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal

    In a press release dated August 5, the IMD said, "Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during the week."

    The forecast also indicated "very heavy rainfall" in specific regions: Rajasthan on August 6, 8, and 9; Himachal Pradesh on August 7; and Uttarakhand on August 6, 7, and 9. These areas should prepare for potential flooding and other weather-related impacts.

    The weather bulletin further elaborated on expected rainfall patterns in other parts of the country. "Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the Konkan & Goa region and the Gujarat region during the week; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Saurashtra & Kutch," the IMD said.

    In Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall is expected until August 9, while Chhattisgarh is expected to experience similar conditions until August 7. Goa is likely to see heavy downpours until August 10, and both Maharashtra and Gujarat can expect heavy rainfall until August 9.

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 402; More unidentified bodies to be cremated today

    The IMD also notes the possibility of prolonged wet spells in southern regions, including Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, with these conditions likely to persist until August 10.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amid Bangladesh unrest, BSF reviews operational preparedness along Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal gcw

    Amid Bangladesh unrest, BSF reviews operational preparedness along Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide

    Bangladesh unrest: India suspends all train services between the two nations check details gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: India suspends all train services between the two nations

    Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, health department issues advisory dmn

    Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, health department issues advisory

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 402; More unidentified bodies to be cremated today monday august 5 anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 402; More unidentified bodies to be cremated today

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 6: Check price of 22k, 24k and 18k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 6: Check price of 22k, 24k and 18k

    Bangladesh President frees Khaleda Zia after Sheikh Hasina steps down; check details AJR

    Bangladesh President frees Khaleda Zia after Sheikh Hasina steps down; check details

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced: Check August 6 rates in YOUR city AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check August 6 rates in YOUR city

    Numerology Prediction for August 6, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 6, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Hiroshima Day 2024: Know date, history, significance, facts, impacts ATG

    Hiroshima Day 2024: Know date, history, significance, facts, impacts

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon