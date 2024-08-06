Weather alert: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states, Delhi to receive heavy rainfall today

In Delhi, a yellow alert has been issued. The IMD has predicted cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers throughout the day. Additionally, strong winds, with speeds ranging from 20 to 30 km per hour, are expected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several states, predicting heavy rainfall on Tuesday (August 6). The affected states include West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

In Delhi, a yellow alert has been issued. The IMD has predicted cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers throughout the day. Additionally, strong winds, with speeds ranging from 20 to 30 km per hour, are expected.

In a press release dated August 5, the IMD said, "Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during the week."

The forecast also indicated "very heavy rainfall" in specific regions: Rajasthan on August 6, 8, and 9; Himachal Pradesh on August 7; and Uttarakhand on August 6, 7, and 9. These areas should prepare for potential flooding and other weather-related impacts.

The weather bulletin further elaborated on expected rainfall patterns in other parts of the country. "Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the Konkan & Goa region and the Gujarat region during the week; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Saurashtra & Kutch," the IMD said.

In Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall is expected until August 9, while Chhattisgarh is expected to experience similar conditions until August 7. Goa is likely to see heavy downpours until August 10, and both Maharashtra and Gujarat can expect heavy rainfall until August 9.

The IMD also notes the possibility of prolonged wet spells in southern regions, including Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, with these conditions likely to persist until August 10.

