Bengaluru residents faced frequent power cuts during moderate rains, leaving many frustrated. A viral post highlighting “1 hour of rain, 20 power cuts” sparked debate on social media, raising concerns about the city’s outdated power infrastructure and the need for better maintenance.

After enduring the scorching heat throughout March, residents of Bengaluru experienced brief relief as moderate rain and thunderstorms lashed parts of the city on Sunday. While the showers brought down temperatures and offered respite from the heat, frequent power outages during the rainfall left many residents frustrated, highlighting ongoing concerns about the city’s infrastructure and electricity reliability.

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Cardiologist Voices Concern Over Power Cuts

Expressing his displeasure, Deepak Krishnamurthy, a well-known cardiologist from Bengaluru, took to social media platform X to share his experience. He pointed out that even a short spell of rain led to repeated power disruptions in his area.

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What the Post Said?

In his post, Deepak remarked that during just one hour of rainfall, the power supply went off and returned nearly 20 times. He criticised the gap between technological advancements and basic infrastructure, stating that while there is widespread discussion about artificial intelligence, essential systems such as electricity remain outdated and unreliable. His post quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: “In my area it's still raining but never faced any power cut issue ever.”

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Second user commented: “What do you expect when the government sits on basis of freebies. This month they have cut the power almost every alternative day.”

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Third user commented: “Not just in Bangaluru it happens almost everywhere in India as the wires dangle loosely and there is always a fear of short circuit in gusts of wind blowing. Need to have underground wiring!”

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Fourth user commented: “In developed countries, even big cyclones cause fewer power cuts because their systems are strong and well-maintained. Here in Bengaluru, just a light drizzle is enough to bring everything down. We need better infrastructure, not just talks about AI and growth.”

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The incident has once again brought attention to the need for robust urban infrastructure in Bengaluru. Residents continue to call for long-term solutions, including improved maintenance, modernisation of power systems, and investment in reliable electricity networks to prevent such recurring disruptions.