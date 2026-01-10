A Bengaluru techie went viral after comparing a local IT park to New York, highlighting its modern infrastructure, pedestrian-friendly design, greenery, and organised layout. The humorous video is sparking discussions on urban planning.

Bengaluru’s IT infrastructure has long been admired, but a recent social media post has highlighted just how advanced some of the city’s IT parks have become. Sagar Sonawane, a Bengaluru-based tech professional, went viral on Instagram for playfully comparing a local IT park to a high-tech hub in New York City.

Dressed in business formal attire and displaying his Cognizant ID, Sonawane humourously pretended he was working in New York, emphasising the modern facilities, greenery, and pedestrian-friendly design of the park. The video has sparked discussions about urban planning, safe walkways, and infrastructure development in Indian cities beyond Bengaluru.

Humorous Comparison Goes Viral

In the video, Sonawane walked across a modern foot overbridge and highlighted an escalator, noting how such facilities make it easier for pedestrians to avoid traffic.

He also showcased the surrounding greenery and the organised layout of the area, jokingly comparing it to the world’s renowned IT hubs in New York. Speaking in Marathi, he said, "Guy, I am in New York's IT park. To cross the roads, they have escalators. See the roads and greenery."

After a brief pause, he revealed the twist: "Guys, this is not New York, this is Bengaluru."

Appreciation for Bengaluru Infrastructure

While the video was humorous, it also underscored the quality of infrastructure in Bengaluru’s IT parks. Sonawane praised the pedestrian-friendly design, organised green spaces, and modern facilities. He then raised a broader point, questioning when similar infrastructure will be available in other Indian cities such as Pune, which is also a major tech and business hub.

How Did Social Media React?

The video has prompted a wave of reactions on social media, with users praising Bengaluru’s urban planning while sharing their own experiences:

"Bro, this place was constructed in Bengaluru 18 years ago. Manyata Tech Park," commented one user.

Another wrote, "Greenery plus walkable roads make such a big difference to daily life."

Responding to a claim that such facilities are available only in gated IT parks, Sonawane said, "Completely agree. A 'gate' shouldn't be the requirement for decent footpaths and safe roads. Every taxpayer and employee deserves a safe, green, and walkable workspace, regardless of whether it's an MIDC or a private park."

A Thought-Provoking Take

Beyond the humour, Sonawane’s video highlights how good infrastructure can improve the daily lives of employees and citizens alike. Safe walkways, organised layouts, and green spaces contribute not only to convenience but also to well-being, making Bengaluru a model for future urban development in India.