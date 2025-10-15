Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar responds to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s concern over Bengaluru’s infrastructure, highlighting ₹1,100 crore sanctioned for road repairs, 5,000+ potholes fixed, and ongoing projects to strengthen urban development.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has given opportunities, identity, and success to millions, and it deserves collective effort, not constant criticism, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

Shivakumar's reaction followed the concerns of Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over Bengaluru's infrastructure.

"Yes, challenges exist, but we're addressing them with focus and urgency. ₹1,100 crore has been sanctioned for road repairs, 10000+ potholes identified, and over 5000+ already fixed on priority. Major infrastructure works are underway to make Bengaluru more globally competitive," Shivakumar said in a post on X.

He said that under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, East Corporation alone will now retain ₹1,673 Cr of its own revenues to directly improve infrastructure in 50 wards, directly benefitting our IT corridors.

"With major works like the CSB-KR Puram redevelopment, Elevated Corridors, we are strengthening infrastructure for citizens, employees, and companies alike," he said.

"Instead of tearing Bengaluru down, let's build it up - together. The world sees India through Bengaluru, and we owe it to our city to rise united," he said.

Earlier in a post on X, the Biocon Chairperson wrote, “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ' Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and can't understand why India can't get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable?' ”

In response to the criticism, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge told ANI that the visitor may not have seen the complete picture, adding that infrastructure work in the city is progressing rapidly.

"I am not sure which part of Bengaluru they have seen. As I have said, the work is in progress. We are growing at a rapid pace, and whatever is necessary for the infrastructure improvement, we are doing it," Kharge told ANI.

Reacting further, Karnataka Minister MB Patil highlighted Mazumdar-Shaw's contributions to the state and cautioned against public criticism while development work is ongoing.

"Kiran Mazumdar is a big asset to our state, our country. She has created a name for Bengaluru with Biocon. Bengaluru has also given back to her. It is mutual. Once there were potholes, and heavy rainfalls. Now it's been attended. Thousands of crores have been given, and the work is going on... When the work is going on, you tweeting it again is not in good taste," Patil said.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had blamed the previous BJP government in the State for the potholes on roads. His remarks came amid mounting criticism from opposition parties and members of civil society for the alleged lack of road maintenance in Bengaluru, resulting in potholes.

