A Bengaluru resident spent his own money to repair potholes, only to have the freshly repaired patch ruined by a tanker truck. His efforts went viral on social media, sparking outrage and support online.

Bengaluru: Taking civic responsibility into his own hands, a Bengaluru resident spent his own money over the weekend to repair potholes on his street. His efforts, aimed at improving local roads for the benefit of all residents, were undone within an hour when a tanker truck drove over the freshly laid cement. Despite placing rocks around the patch to protect it, the resident’s work was ignored, and he was met with excuses and resistance from the driver.

The incident highlights the challenges citizens face when attempting to address infrastructure issues independently. “I can’t do one nice thing for this place without someone trampling on my hard work and money. Disappointed that my Sunday got ruined like this,” the resident said.

Civic Initiative Disrupted

The resident had taken painstaking steps to repair the potholes, including blocking the area with rocks to prevent damage. However, the tanker truck ran straight over the patch, pushing aside the protective rocks and undoing the work within minutes.

When the resident confronted the driver, he was told that the poor condition of the road left no choice but to drive over the fresh cement. The driver also suggested that the repair should have been done at night to avoid damage. The resident, frustrated, emphasised that the effort was intended to benefit the community, not just himself, yet his work was disregarded, leaving him upset over how his Sunday had been spoiled.

How Did the Social Media React?

The incident quickly drew reactions on social media, reflecting both outrage and sympathy for the resident:

One user commented: “India has too many self-centred people. You encounter them every day. It’s hard to keep spirit up all the time. People need to change before talking about changing govt.”

Another user added: “Easier said than done. India needs separations, those who want nice things on one side and those selfish rat racers on the other side.”

Other commenters called the behaviour “outright rowdy” and emphasised the need for stronger policing.

Government Steps In

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently directed officials to fill all potholes in Bengaluru within a week. This follows his earlier mandate setting 31 October as the deadline for repairs across the city’s five corporation limits. Despite government efforts, incidents like this highlight the ongoing challenges residents face when infrastructure issues collide with civic responsibility.