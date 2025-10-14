A Bengaluru resident sat in the middle of a busy Munnekollal road to protest hazardous potholes. The unusual act drew public attention, sparked online debate, and highlighted the city’s poor road infrastructure and urgent need for safety measures.

Bengaluru witnessed an unusual protest in Munnekollal when a man sat in the middle of a busy road to draw attention to hazardous potholes. The protest caused a stir among commuters and passers-by, many of whom stopped to take photos and videos. The man reportedly sat silently on the pothole-ridden stretch as vehicles carefully navigated around him, risking his own safety to highlight the deteriorating road conditions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a viral Reddit post that first brought the incident to light, the protest aimed to highlight the craters and uneven patches on the road, which have become increasingly dangerous for both motorists and pedestrians. This unusual form of protest has sparked widespread debate online about road safety, civic negligence, and citizens’ growing frustration with Bengaluru’s infrastructure.

Public Reaction and Users’ Comments

One user commented: “His frustration is completely understandable, but he’s risking his life. One careless or drunk driver is all it takes.”

Another user wrote: “It’s just in India we are so selfish in this regard. The real protestors hurl criticism at the highest public office, and we get scared of the smallest inconvenience. The politicians are the image of a society. It kind of tells how apathetic we are. Start raising your voice. How many will they silence?”

A third user said: “Sometimes I also feel like doing the same. It's a shame that we have to resort to such measures to gain attention. Meanwhile, the Deputy CM keeps giving examples of London traffic to justify the pathetic infrastructure here. I really want that man's ego to be crushed so badly that he leaves politics for good.”

A fourth user added: “It’s sad that citizens feel compelled to put themselves at risk just to get attention on basic civic issues. Road safety should be a priority, not a stunt for social media attention.”

Civic Concerns and Road Safety

The protest highlights the persistent infrastructure problems in Bengaluru, particularly in areas like Munnekollal where potholes have made commuting hazardous. Citizens are increasingly frustrated with delayed repairs and inadequate traffic management. Incidents like this underscore the urgent need for local authorities to prioritise road maintenance and public safety to prevent accidents and tragedies.

Social Media Amplifies the Issue

The viral post has sparked discussions on social media about accountability, civic responsibility, and the lengths citizens feel compelled to go to have their voices heard. While some praise the protest for drawing attention to a critical issue, others caution against putting oneself in harm’s way. The debate underscores the growing frustration among Bengaluru residents over the city’s infrastructure challenges.