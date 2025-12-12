A Bengaluru airport passenger arrived carrying a full mattress amid massive IndiGo delays, sparking jokes about flyers turning into “sleeper-coach travellers.” The viral video triggered a wave of memes and reactions across social media.

A highly unusual yet hilarious moment unfolded at Bengaluru airport when a passenger arrived at the terminal carrying a full mattress along with its receipt, warranty card, and even a power bank. With IndiGo facing widespread delays and cancellations, travellers have been growing increasingly frustrated, but this unexpected sight quickly turned irritation into laughter across social media. The video went viral within hours, with users posting jokes and memes about how long flight delays were turning airport terminals into makeshift sleeper coaches.

Travellers Turn Into Sleeper-Coach Passengers

The first reaction to gain traction online came from Komal (@TheLaughLoom), who joked that IndiGo’s delays had turned passengers into sleeper-coach travellers. She wrote, “Bhai literally mattress leke airport pahuch gaya tha,” capturing the frustration and humour of the situation.

Mattress Over Laptop? Only In Bengaluru

Sagar (@sagarcasm) continued the humour, saying that only IndiGo could make a Bengaluru techie carry a mattress instead of a laptop. Another user, FourCorners Voice, took the joke further: “Bro didn’t just bring a mattress… he brought the receipt, warranty card, and a power bank. Man’s not surviving the delay, he’s colonising Terminal 1.”

For many, the moment highlighted how extreme delays had become. One user (@4pennyonhorse) joked, “Is hisaab se toh Air India me kafan lekr jana padega.” Kartik (@BrainKaPopcorn) added that at Bengaluru airport, people might as well carry mattresses because “the flight delay puts you to sleep first.”

Prepared For An 18-Hour Delay

Another user, Akanksha (@Hercastic), said she guessed the passenger had booked an IndiGo flight and arrived “prepared for an 18-hour wait.” Some users called the move “legendary”, while Sarthak commented that the man was “making airports into railway stations.”

Content creator Faiz (@newswithaftab14), who shared the viral video, wrote: “IndiGo ki flight cancel hone ke baad ek passenger ne apna solution nikal liya aur saath me mattress le aaya!”

A Light Moment Amid A Frustrating Travel Crisis

With IndiGo still under scrutiny for large-scale delays and cancellations, the mattress-carrying traveller has become an unlikely symbol of comic relief. While many passengers expressed anger over missed flights and long waits, this humorous moment provided a welcome break from the frustration.

The internet appears united on one thought: when travel becomes unpredictable, Indians always find a way to cope, sometimes with jokes and sometimes with mattresses.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: “Only in Bengaluru—where carrying a Wakefit mattress becomes more important than carrying a laptop. Indigo really changed priorities today!”

Second user commented: “I guess he booked indigo flight and came prepared for a 18 hours delay.”

