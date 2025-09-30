A college student was killed by a truck near Budigere Cross in Bengaluru. Residents blame potholes and poor roads. Police investigate the accident while rescue and safety concerns highlight the city’s ongoing road infrastructure issues.

Bengaluru: Tragedy struck Bengaluru on Monday morning when 20-year-old college student Dhanushree was run over by a speeding truck near Budigere Cross. The accident occurred around 8:30 am while the student, a second-year BCom student from a private college in KR Pura and a resident of Virgonagar, was riding her scooter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Residents have raised concerns that potholes and poor street infrastructure may have played a role in the incident. The truck driver fled the scene, and police have registered a case for negligence. The accident has reignited the city-wide debate on road safety and the urgent need for better infrastructure.

Accident Details: Truck Hits Student on Scooter

According to police, Dhanushree was riding near Bhuvaneshwari Enclave when a speeding concrete-mixer truck hit her from behind. Witnesses said she was flung off her two-wheeler, landing in the middle of the road, where she was tragically run over by the truck. Passersby alerted authorities after seeing her lifeless body, and the police rushed her to the mortuary. The truck driver, however, escaped before law enforcement could reach the scene.

Police Investigation Underway

A senior police officer said, “We were unable to trace eyewitnesses, so we don't know exactly which truck was involved. We are still analysing CCTV footage from surrounding areas for further clues.” Based on a complaint filed by Dhanushree’s mother, a single parent, police have registered a case under BNS Section 106 for causing death due to negligence. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem procedures.

Police noted that during a spot visit, the road appeared to be in good condition in the direction Dhanushree was headed, but the lane in the opposite direction was reportedly in very poor condition. Authorities are investigating whether negotiating a pothole contributed to the accident.

Residents Blame Poor Road Infrastructure

Local residents expressed outrage at the dangerous road conditions. Murali A, president of Bhuvaneshwari Enclave Welfare Association, said, “Dhanushree was my neighbour and a very bright student. The road has been in poor condition for many years, and it worsened last year. Additionally, there are no streetlights on this stretch, making it more dangerous.”

The Mahadevapura Task Force, a local volunteer group, cited lack of funding as a reason the Public Works Department (PWD) has been unable to repair potholes regularly.

MLA Condoles Incident, Promises Action

Mahadevapura MLA Manjula Limbavali expressed condolences to the family and stated she would raise the issue with the state government. She noted that funding for road repairs was often limited to areas under the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA), leaving other stretches, including parts of Mahadevapura under RDPR and PWD, in disrepair.

City Roads Safety Debate Continues

The tragic death of Dhanushree has once again highlighted the persistent problem of potholes and inadequate road maintenance in Bengaluru. Residents and authorities alike are calling for immediate action to prevent further accidents on city roads.