BEML has rolled out its first prototype driverless train for Namma Metro Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara. The six-coach train features CBTC technology, a 2,008-passenger capacity, and will undergo trial runs before deployment.

Bengaluru took a significant step towards modernising its metro network on Thursday as BEML unveiled the first driverless train for the Namma Metro Pink Line, which will connect Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara. The new train is also intended for the upcoming Airport Blue Line, further enhancing the city’s public transport infrastructure.

The prototype train was displayed at the BEML railshed, and its first trial run was conducted in the presence of BEML’s Chairman and Managing Director, Shantanu Roy. Over the next few days, the train will be moved to the BEML Kothanur depot, where extensive trial runs, inspections, and safety checks will be conducted.

First Phase Of Driverless Trains

In the first phase, six driverless trains will be introduced for the Pink Line, with this prototype being the first. Under the current agreement, BEML will supply a total of 318 standard-gauge metro coaches for both the Blue Line and the Pink Line. All train sets are fully designed, engineered, and manufactured at BEML’s Bengaluru facilities. In addition to production, BEML will also handle comprehensive maintenance of these trains for the next 15 years, ensuring smooth operations.

Features Of The Train

The six-coach train operates using CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control) technology, allowing fully automated, driverless operation. It has a maximum speed of 90 km/h and can carry up to 2,008 passengers at a time. The train features a completely redesigned, passenger-friendly interior and a stainless-steel car body measuring 2,762 mm in width and 3,800 mm in height. It incorporates regenerative and pneumatic braking systems, making it both energy-efficient and safe.

Routes And Deployment

BEML will supply 20 train sets for the 21.25 km-long Pink Line, which includes 13.76 km of underground sections and 7.5 km of elevated tracks. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) plans to begin commercial service on the elevated section by May 2026, followed by the underground section in December. To ensure smooth operations on the Pink Line in 2026, at least 6-8 trains will be required, and metro officials have stated that BEML is aiming to supply eight trains within the next five months.

BEML has previously supplied trains for Namma Metro’s Purple and Green Lines and has now secured contracts to build a total of 66 trains for the Pink Line, the Blue Line connecting to the international airport, and the Yellow Line. Once the prototype train completes all tests, BMRCL will approach the Railway Department’s Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety for statutory approvals.

Commitment To Bengaluru’s Metro Development

Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML, said, “We have provided state-of-the-art trains that will enhance travel on the Pink and International Airport lines. Through this initiative, BEML is committed to the continued development and modernisation of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro.”