A Bengaluru tenant's social media post details how his amicable relationship with his landlord soured during the move-out process from a 1BHK flat. After a pleasant stay, the landlord introduced a mysterious "inspection team" and threatened significant deductions from the security deposit.

A Bengaluru tenant's description of a tough move-out has sparked a broader discussion about renting practices and security deposit deductions in the city. In a social media post, the renter explained how his pleasant relationship with his landlord deteriorated when he moved out of the property after nearly two years.

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According to News18 report, the tenant stated that he rented a 1BHK flat around 20 months ago and resided there with his wife and little child. He characterised their stay as calm, with no damage or interruptions. The landlord, who resided in the same housing society, developed a friendly relationship with the family over time.

"We literally celebrated each other's children's birthdays. We shared cake. We smiled and trusted each other," the tenant wrote.

However, the scenario allegedly shifted throughout the move-out process. After the tenant turned over the keys and performed an initial tour, the landlord allegedly began to express concerns and discuss more inspections.

The tenant said that, despite slight wear and tear, he had previously arranged for an estimate of Rs 8,000-Rs10,000 for painting and full cleaning to prevent any disagreements. Nonetheless, the landlord mentioned a "inspection team" and a thorough evaluation procedure, advising him to wait 10-15 days for final deductions.

“Excuse me… inspection team?? Bro, it’s a 1BHK, not a pre-launch audit for ISRO," the tenant remarked.

He went on to say that he had paid a Rs 1 lakh security deposit but was now being warned to expect withdrawals of more than Rs 20,000 for vague "rent-related adjustments". "Feels less like a move-out…and more like I've entered a multi-stage billing pipeline," he said.

The tenant also questioned the need for additional inspections after the unit had previously been inspected once. "I'll wait for the 'inspection report' like it's a board exam result," according to him.

How Did Social Media React?

The post elicited significant responses online, with numerous individuals recounting similar experiences. One user said, "Bangalore owners are genuine a-holes. When you depart, we will withdraw 90% of your money and turn off the water and power. There is a new fraud involving energy bill charges in new buildings. They are stealing 1-2k in electrical bills, claiming it is a common connection."

Others expressed dissatisfaction with rapid changes in landlord conduct and exaggerated rates during move-outs, calling such issues frequent in the city's renting market.