A man in Uttar Pradesh's Basti has gone viral after completing a 9-kilometer Dandvat Yatra, not to save his marriage, but to celebrate his divorce. He had made a vow at a local shrine to perform the grueling pilgrimage if he was freed from his troubled two-year marriage. The unusual act of devotion has since sparked widespread discussion.

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Basti has gained global notice after completing a 9-kilometer Dandvat Yatra to celebrate his divorce rather than to save his marriage. The unusual commitment, made during a moment of marital turmoil, has now gone viral. Yogesh, a young man from the Sonha police station area, has sparked heated local debate after embarking on a 9-kilometer 'dandavat' (full-body prostration) tour to commemorate the dissolution of his marriage rather than seek blessings.

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Yogesh and his wife, who married only two years ago, apparently had a difficult start to their relationship. What began as sporadic arguments quickly escalated into frequent clashes, putting a strain on his mental health. As tensions rose, the marriage collapsed, leaving Yogesh devastated. In quest of comfort, he turned to faith.

Yogesh made a unique pledge at Bhanpur's famed Badwa Mata shrine: if he was freed from the marriage, he would return to the temple by making a dandavat trek from his village. Yogesh determined to keep his pledge when he was legally separated from his wife.

He set out on the difficult 9-kilometer trek early one morning, without food or drink, often laying down on the ground to make progress. His parents and a few locals joined him, shouting religious chants and providing encouragement along the route. By the time he arrived at the temple about 6 p.m., his body displayed the scars of the trek, including bleeding knees, tiredness, and evident strain.

Despite the physical agony, Yogesh seemed serene. After praying, he expressed thankfulness, his face showing a sense of emotional relief.

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The incident has sparked conversations far beyond the village. . Yogesh's behaviour raises difficult concerns about the constraints that modern couples face and whether, for some, faith becomes a last resort when relationships become emotional burdens.