During his General Audience, Pope Leo XIV paused to greet and bless a baby named Juan Diego who was dressed in papal garments. This heartwarming and spontaneous interaction in St. Peter's Square quickly went viral, highlighting the Pope's warm and accessible nature.

It is not every day that the Pope sees his "mini-me." However, when Pope Leo XIV saw a baby clad in papal garments before his General Audience, he couldn't help but halt. The incident occurred on March 11, shortly before the Pope's weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square. According to local media sources, as he went through the crowd, Pope Leo XIV saw infant Juan Diego from El Salvador, who was dressed in tiny papal garb, including a white cassock and skullcap.

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Drawn to the sight, the pontiff stopped to greet and bless the kid, resulting in a scene that has gripped hearts across the world. Witnesses characterised the connection as pleasant and spontaneous. Rather of passing by, the Pope smiled, greeted the youngster, and took a moment to connect, demonstrating his accessible and loving attitude, particularly with children.

Part of the attraction came from the baby's clothing, which made him appear like a "mini pope." The juxtaposition between the grave significance of papal garb and a child's innocence gave the tableau a whimsical, even surreal feel. The images soon circulated online, with many seeing them as a reminder of the papacy's lighter, more human side.

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The moment also emphasised Pope Leo XIV's pastoral character. Since taking office in 2025, he has been frequently praised for his warmth and relatability, especially during public engagements. This brief but emotional conversation strengthened that picture, demonstrating a leader who, despite official obligations, allows for human connection.