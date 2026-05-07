An American woman living in Bengaluru has gone viral after claiming her landlord increased her rent by 33 per cent. Her Instagram video sparked widespread discussion online about soaring rental prices and housing affordability in the city.

An American woman living in Bengaluru has sparked a widespread discussion online after sharing her frustration over rising rental costs in the city. Her viral Instagram video, in which she criticised a sharp increase in her house rent, has resonated with many residents who say Bengaluru’s soaring rental prices are becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

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The woman, identified as digital content creator Dana Marie, revealed that her landlord had proposed a 33 per cent increase in rent. In the video, she compared the situation in Bengaluru with rental regulations in the United States, where several cities have laws limiting annual rent hikes.

“This is a problem. In the US, this wouldn’t even be legal in many places. They have rent caps of around 10 per cent annually. You cannot increase rent beyond that, and people actually follow the law,” Dana said in the video.

Rent Hikes Are Becoming Normal

Dana further said the most alarming aspect was not the increase itself, but how common such steep rent hikes had become for tenants in Bengaluru.

“Rent up by 33 per cent. That is not even the craziest part. The craziest part is how normal this is starting to feel. That’s how it happens,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

She also questioned whether such rising rental costs were sustainable in the long run. Giving an example, she explained how even a standard 10 per cent yearly increase could significantly raise housing expenses over time.

“Let’s say in Bengaluru you get a very average 10 per cent annual rent increase. Over 10 years, a Rs 30,000 rent becomes Rs 80,000, and Rs 1 lakh becomes Rs 2.6 lakh. Is it sustainable?” she asked.

Social Media Users Share Similar Experiences

The video quickly gained traction online, with several users sharing their own experiences of steep rent hikes and high security deposits in Bengaluru.

One user commented: “I think he's imposing foreign import charges on you. Because 33% is something which i haven't heard anywhere.”

A second user commented: “I had one retired landlady say "i already came down to 6 months from 8 months deposit. I have loans to clear so I need 1.5L per person" like how is it our problem that they're defaulting on loans?? And doesn't that mean they can very easily default on repaying our deposit?? Crazy people”

A third user commented: “Facing the exact same problem. Only it’s 58% here! Ridiculous and no laws to help! Pay or leave!”

Rising Rents Continue To Be A Concern In Bengaluru

Bengaluru has witnessed a sharp rise in rental prices in recent years, especially in areas close to IT corridors and business hubs. Increasing demand for housing, migration of professionals, and limited supply in prime localities have contributed to soaring rents across the city.

The viral video has once again highlighted concerns among tenants over the lack of regulations governing rent increases and the growing cost of living in Bengaluru.