A Bengaluru resident paid ₹30,000/month for a 1BHK near Kadubeesanahalli with no parking or balcony. High rents in the area forced him to compromise, highlighting the city’s challenging housing market.

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru resident, who was looking for a house near his office, got the shock of his life when he saw the rental prices. And he wasn't even looking in the city's main centre. His house hunt around the Kadubeesanahalli area left him stunned.

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Everywhere he went, the rent for a 1BHK was between ₹28,000 and ₹32,000. After getting completely fed up with the search, he finally said okay to a house for ₹30,000 a month. But his problems didn't end there.

The man, who works in Bengaluru, wanted a place within a 6-kilometre radius of his office in Kadubeesanahalli. This area is a key locality that connects to major hubs like Bellandur, HSR Layout, Marathahalli, AECS Layout, and Sarjapur. But finding an affordable 1BHK turned out to be an impossible task.

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What does a ₹30,000 house look like?

After a tiring search, the resident finally settled for a 1BHK flat. Following some negotiation, the monthly rent was fixed at ₹30,000. He felt he had no choice, as searching further would only lead to higher prices.

But here's the catch: even after paying ₹30,000 a month, the apartment offers no parking space. Forget a car, there's no place to even park a bike. And though it's called an apartment, it doesn't even have a balcony.

He said he chose this place after rejecting several others that had their own issues, like tiny kitchens or the washing machine space being awkwardly placed right next to the cooking area. So, he settled for this flat, knowing he would have to live with its problems.

The resident took to Reddit to share his frustration, explaining that he had to compromise due to the crazy rental market in the city.

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