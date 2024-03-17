Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom-at-rave case

     Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has been arrested in the snake venom-rave party case. Yadav was called for questioning earlier in the day. He will be presented before a court soon.

    YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom-at-rave case gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who is accused of providing snake venom at a suspected rave party he organised in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, was arrested by Noida Police on Sunday. Police conducted his medical examination following the arrest, and he will be produced before the court later.

    The 26-year-old YouTuber is accused of supplying snake venom for the event, which took place on November 3rd, 2018, at a banquet venue in Sector 51, Noida. Previous forensic tests had shown that samples taken from the party contained snake venom.

    Elvish Yadav and six other people were accused of violating IPC Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) and the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Elvish was questioned previously, but the former Bigg Boss contender had not been taken into custody by the police.

    Elvish rejected the accusations, dubbing them "baseless, fake and not even 1 per cent true". 

    In early November, it was reported that raids were conducted in Noida Sector 49, and five cobra snakes were recovered from the raid. Snake venom was discovered there, and it was disclosed that nine other snakes had been rescued during the raid.  In the investigations that followed, the people who were arrested took the name of Elvish.

    In February, police officials revealed that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report found venom of cobra and krait species of snakes in samples seized from the party. 

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh shares video confirming baby boy born via IVF-see video -see video

    Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh shares video confirming baby boy born via IVF-see video

    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda wedding: Actress gets grand welcome at her in-laws house (WATCH) RBA

    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda wedding: Actress gets grand welcome at her in-laws house (WATCH)

    Actor Arundhati Nair meets with bike accident in Thiruvananthapuram; condition critical anr

    Actor Arundhati Nair meets with bike accident in Thiruvananthapuram; condition critical

    Video Ed Sheeran performs with Diljit Dosanjh at live concert in Mumbai RBA

    Video: Ed Sheeran performs with Diljit Dosanjh at live concert in Mumbai-WATCH

    Video Sara Ali Khan flaunts her burn marks at Lakme Fashion Week 2024; fans go gaga over her confidence RBA

    Video: Sara Ali Khan flaunts her burn marks at Lakme Fashion Week 2024; fans go gaga over her confidence

    Recent Stories

    Kerala government approaches SC against implementation of CAA anr

    Kerala government approaches SC against implementation of CAA

    cricket Naseem Shah reveals culture of insecurity in Pakistan cricket team: Report osf

    Naseem Shah reveals culture of insecurity in Pakistan cricket team: Report

    Election Commission changes vote counting for Sikkim, Arunachal assembly polls to June 2 gcw

    Election Commission changes vote counting for Sikkim, Arunachal assembly polls to June 2

    20-year-old Andhra Pradesh student found murdered in car in US; 9th death so far gcw

    20-year-old Andhra Pradesh student found murdered in car in US; 9th death so far

    Cricket Pitch doctoring by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid in ODI World Cup final gone wrong: Mohammad Kaif osf

    Pitch doctoring by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid in ODI World Cup final gone wrong: Mohammad Kaif

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon