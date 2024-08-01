Bengaluru rains: Roads flooded, vehicles damaged after heavy downpour

Bengaluru faced severe disruptions from intense rainfall starting Wednesday evening, causing extensive flooding and traffic jams. Roads, including Tannery Road and Kasthurinagar, were submerged, blocking traffic. Rainfall varied across the city, with Kodigehalli receiving 4.4 cm. Several trees fell, damaging vehicles and leading to significant travel delays.

The Bengaluru city experienced severe disruptions due to intense rainfall that began Wednesday evening, causing widespread flooding and significant traffic jams across various areas. Residents were left stranded as waterlogged roads severely impacted travel.

The day started with sunny and partly cloudy conditions but took a dramatic turn in the evening. Heavy rain lashed the city for over an hour, particularly affecting central Bengaluru. Streets became submerged, leading to traffic chaos. Tannery Road, for instance, was notably affected, with heavy standing water at Nagwara Junction causing severe traffic disruptions.



Hill collapses on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH75 due to heavy rainfall in Shiradi ghat, vehicles stuck

On the Kasthurinagar ring road's service lane, rainwater accumulated, hindering traffic flow towards Hebbal. Other areas such as Steins Junction, Veerannapalya, Jayamahal Road, Kasthurinagar Down Ramp, Sanjaynagar Cross, and Hebbala Police Station faced similar issues with blocked roads due to standing water.

In addition to the traffic woes, the downpour caused damage to vehicles. On Ali Oscar Road, a large tree fell, damaging an auto rickshaw and two cars. Fortunately, the auto driver narrowly escaped injury. Several other areas reported fallen trees, including CV Ramannagar, Pulakeshinagar, and K.R. Pura.

Karnataka: IMD issues 'red' alert to coast, Malenadu regions; Light rainfall for Bengaluru until August 3

Trees also fell in Mahadevpur, Shantinagar, Batarayanpur, Hebbala, and Dasarahalli. Additionally, over 40 tree branches were reported to have fallen in various locations around the city. The rainfall recorded on Wednesday varied across different regions. Kodigehalli saw the highest amount with 4.4 cm of rain.

Basaveshwar City recorded 3.9 cm, while Yelahanka and Chaudeshwari received 3.6 cm and 3.5 cm, respectively. Nandini Layout and V. Nagenahalli both received 3.2 cm. Other areas, including Doddanekundi, Konena Agrahara, Vannar Pete, and Paschim Banasavadi, reported rainfall of 2.9 cm each. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) noted that 56 areas across the city received over 1 cm of rain.

