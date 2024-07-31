Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Hill collapses on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH75 due to heavy rainfall in Shiradi ghat, vehicles stuck

    Heavy rains in Hassan district have led to multiple hill collapses, severely disrupting NH75 between Bangalore and Mangalore. A major landslide near Doddataplu buried several vehicles, including a container truck. Despite efforts by authorities, continued rainfall worsens the situation, halting traffic on Shiradi Ghat. Residents and travellers are advised to avoid the area.

    Hill collapses on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH75 due to heavy rainfall on Shiradi ghat, vehicles stuck vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 31, 2024

    Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Hassan district, leading to multiple hill collapses. The relentless downpour has caused significant disruptions, particularly on National Highway 75 (NH75), which connects Bangalore and Mangalore through the Shiradi Ghat.

    One of the most severe incidents occurred near Doddataplu in Sakaleshpur taluk, where a massive landslide buried several vehicles under the mud. Among the stranded vehicles, a container truck was overturned by the collapsing hill, and another large container, along with several other vehicles, remains trapped in the debris. The driver of one container truck is currently stuck inside the vehicle.

    This morning, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda visited the affected site to assess the situation. Despite his visit, the situation worsened by evening as increased rainfall caused another large-scale collapse. This resulted in traffic once again coming to a standstill on the Shiradi Ghat road, with hundreds of vehicles trapped.

    Authorities are working to clear the debris and rescue those affected, but the continuous rain is hampering their efforts. The frequent landslides pose a significant challenge to maintaining traffic flow on this critical highway. Residents and travellers are urged to avoid the area if possible and stay updated on the situation.

