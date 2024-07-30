Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: IMD issues 'red' alert to coast, Malenadu regions; Light rainfall for Bengaluru until August 3

    The IMD has issued a red alert for Karnataka's coastal and Malenadu regions due to heavy rainfall expected until August 3. Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Shimoga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu face the most severe alerts. Other regions, including Uttara Kannada and Belagavi, have varying alerts. Wind speeds will be 30-40 km/h, with light rain in Bengaluru.

    Karnataka IMD issues red alert to coast and malenadu regions Light rainfall for Bengaluru until August three vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 5:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the coastal and Malenadu regions of Karnataka due to expected heavy rainfall over the next two days. From today until August 3, widespread rain is likely in the coastal districts of Karnataka, including Dakshin Kannada and Udupi, where heavy rains are anticipated.

    A red alert has been announced for these districts on July 30 and 31, followed by an orange alert on August 1 and a yellow alert on August 2 and 3.

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll surpasses 100, massive rescue ops underway; several still missing

    In Uttara Kannada, a yellow alert is in place on July 30, followed by an orange alert on July 31 and August 1, and a yellow alert again on August 2 and 3. Meanwhile, the northern and southern hinterland regions of Karnataka will also experience heavy rains from July 30 to August 3.

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt announces 2-day mourning; death toll at 95

    Specifically, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts are under a red alert on July 30 and 31, with an orange alert on August 1. Belagavi district has a yellow alert announced for July 30, 31, August 1, and 2.

    Meteorologist C.S. Patil stated that wind speeds across Karnataka will range between 30-40 km/h during this period. Additionally, light rain is expected in Bengaluru from today until August 3.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka High Court slams teacher over inappropriate photos with student, advises filing to drop charges vkp

    Karnataka HC slams teacher over inappropriate photos with student, advises filing to drop charges

    Bengaluru vegetable vendor alleges Rs Twenty lakh fraud with white paper notes whitefield police launch probe vkp

    Bengaluru vegetable vendor alleges Rs 20 lakh fraud with white paper in Rs 500 notes, FIR filed in Whitefield

    Massive landslide on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 on Shiradi Ghat, rescue ops underway vkp

    Massive landslide on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 on Shiradi Ghat, 100s of vehicles stuck in traffic jam

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka Government increases price marking fifth rise in seventeen months vkp

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka: Govt increases price by Rs 10-20, marking 5th rise in 17 months

    Bengaluru: BBMP warns of 100% penalty, interest on property tax arrears after July 31st; read this vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP warns of 100% penalty, interest on property tax arrears after July 31st; read this

    Recent Stories

    Kedarnath to Darjeeling, five worst landslides in India's history AJR

    Kedarnath to Darjeeling, five worst landslides in India's history

    Samay aa gaya hai India Neeraj Chopra arrives for Paris Olympics 2024 in style, sends inspiring message snt

    'Samay aa gaya hai India': Neeraj Chopra arrives for Paris Olympics 2024 in style, sends inspiring message

    Karnataka High Court slams teacher over inappropriate photos with student, advises filing to drop charges vkp

    Karnataka HC slams teacher over inappropriate photos with student, advises filing to drop charges

    Paris Olympics 2024: After 2 bronze medals, will Manu Bhaker create history again at 25m air pistol event? snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: After 2 bronze medals, will Manu Bhaker create history again at 25m air pistol event?

    Mouni Roy make netizens skip heartbeat as she shares SEXY pictures draped in black saree RKK

    Mouni Roy make netizens skip heartbeat as she shares SEXY pictures draped in black saree

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon