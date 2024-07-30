Karnataka: IMD issues 'red' alert to coast, Malenadu regions; Light rainfall for Bengaluru until August 3

The IMD has issued a red alert for Karnataka's coastal and Malenadu regions due to heavy rainfall expected until August 3. Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Shimoga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu face the most severe alerts. Other regions, including Uttara Kannada and Belagavi, have varying alerts. Wind speeds will be 30-40 km/h, with light rain in Bengaluru.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the coastal and Malenadu regions of Karnataka due to expected heavy rainfall over the next two days. From today until August 3, widespread rain is likely in the coastal districts of Karnataka, including Dakshin Kannada and Udupi, where heavy rains are anticipated.

A red alert has been announced for these districts on July 30 and 31, followed by an orange alert on August 1 and a yellow alert on August 2 and 3.



In Uttara Kannada, a yellow alert is in place on July 30, followed by an orange alert on July 31 and August 1, and a yellow alert again on August 2 and 3. Meanwhile, the northern and southern hinterland regions of Karnataka will also experience heavy rains from July 30 to August 3.



Specifically, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts are under a red alert on July 30 and 31, with an orange alert on August 1. Belagavi district has a yellow alert announced for July 30, 31, August 1, and 2.

Meteorologist C.S. Patil stated that wind speeds across Karnataka will range between 30-40 km/h during this period. Additionally, light rain is expected in Bengaluru from today until August 3.

