The India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert for several districts in Karnataka as weather conditions turn more intense ahead of the southwest monsoon. Coastal and interior parts of the state are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Districts such as Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar are expected to witness heavy showers along with strong winds reaching up to 40–50 kmph. Officials have also warned of lightning activity during thunderstorms.