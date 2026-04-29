Heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstorm brought relief from heat in Bengaluru but caused traffic chaos and waterlogging across key areas. Commuters faced delays as strong winds and poor visibility disrupted normal life.

Bengaluru witnessed intense weather activity on Tuesday evening as heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and hailstorms lashed several parts of the city, causing widespread disruption. The sudden change in weather led to waterlogging, traffic congestion and panic among commuters, especially two-wheeler riders caught off guard during peak hours.

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Rain Hits Multiple Areas Across Bengaluru

Heavy rain was reported in several localities, including Banashankari, South End Circle, Jayanagar, Shanthinagar, UB City, the Corporation area, Lalbagh, Wilson Garden, MG Road, Indiranagar, Richmond Town and Rajajinagar. Areas around Vidhan Soudha also experienced strong winds accompanied by intense rainfall.

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Hailstorms were reported in parts of East and South Bengaluru, adding to the severity of the weather. The sudden downpour and gusty winds caused tree branches to fall in some locations, including near the Commissioner’s office premises.

Traffic Jams And Commuter Struggles

The unexpected rain led to severe traffic jams across the city, with waterlogging reported in low-lying areas such as Indiranagar and Church Street. Office-goers and motorists faced significant delays, with many struggling to navigate flooded roads and poor visibility.

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Two-wheeler riders were particularly affected, as the sudden rain created hazardous conditions on the roads. Many commuters were forced to halt their journeys or seek shelter until the intensity of the rain reduced.

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Thunderstorms And Hailstorm Intensify

According to weather observers, the storm system intensified rapidly in the evening, bringing strong winds, thunder and heavy rain, especially in areas such as Rajajinagar. The hailstorm in some parts further worsened conditions, leading to temporary disruptions, including reports of power outages.

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Social Media Reactions Pour In

Citizens took to social media to share their experiences of the sudden weather change.

One user said, “It has been very scary. I was stuck on the road for 45 minutes with zero visibility.”

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Another user remarked, “Bengaluru is Bengaluring back,” referring to the city’s unpredictable weather.

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A third user reported, “Hail in Richmond Town, and of course power outage,” highlighting the impact of the storm in central areas.

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Rain Likely To Continue For Four Days

The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall in Bengaluru for the next four days. The city is entering its pre-monsoon thunderstorm phase, which typically brings frequent evening showers, strong winds and occasional hailstorms until the monsoon arrives in late May or early June.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, especially during peak traffic hours, as sudden downpours and gusty winds are expected to continue in the coming days.