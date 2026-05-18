A tractor driver was arrested under the POCSO Act in Karnataka’s Davanagere after a 16-year-old girl gave birth at a hospital. The case surfaced after medical examination revealed the minor’s pregnancy, prompting a police investigation.

A tractor driver has been arrested in a serious case of alleged sexual assault involving a 16-year-old girl within the limits of Jagaluru police station. The accused allegedly promised marriage before sexually assaulting the minor. The case came to light after the girl gave birth, following which the police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

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The accused, identified as Manjanna (30), a tractor driver from Bogalerahatti village, was taken into custody by Jagaluru police. He has since been remanded to judicial custody at the Davanagere district jail.

Medical Complaints And Hospital Admission

According to reports, the minor had been experiencing health issues for several months, including swelling in her hands and feet and abdominal pain. Her parents, reportedly influenced by superstition, believed her condition was due to spiritual causes and took her to various temples for treatment and rituals.

Later, the girl developed severe pain and was taken to a government hospital. Medical examination revealed that she was nine months pregnant. She subsequently delivered a baby boy at around 4:30 pm.

Allegations Of Sexual Assault On Promise Of Marriage

Following the delivery, the girl reportedly disclosed that the accused, known to the family and working as a tractor driver, had developed a relationship with her. She alleged that he promised marriage and sexually assaulted her between August and September 2025.

She further stated that she remained silent due to alleged threats made by the accused.

Police Action And Arrest

Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father, Jagaluru police initiated an investigation and arrested the accused. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the law. Following a court order, the accused has been sent to judicial custody.