The Karnataka government has given administrative approval for high-speed rail corridors connecting Bengaluru with both Hyderabad and Chennai. These projects, part of South India's first bullet train network, aim to drastically reduce travel times, with the Hyderabad journey potentially taking just over two hours.

The Karnataka government has granted administrative approval for the proposed high-speed rail corridors connecting Bengaluru with Hyderabad and Chennai, marking a major step towards the development of South India’s first bullet train network. In addition to increasing industrial expansion, real estate development, and regional connection throughout Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, these massive railway projects are anticipated to significantly shorten travel times between important southern towns.

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The proposed 607-km route of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru high-speed rail corridor will connect Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Of the total alignment, approximately 101 km will pass through Karnataka, covering parts of Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, and Bengaluru Rural districts. According to a report by The Federal, the high-speed trains are anticipated to travel between cities in the region.

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bullet Train Corridor

The projected 607-kilometer Hyderabad-Bengaluru high-speed rail corridor will link Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. About 101 km of the entire alignment would travel through Karnataka, passing through portions of the rural districts of Bengaluru, Tumakuru, and Chikkaballapur. Currently, it takes between eight and twelve hours for express trains running under the South Western Railway zone to go from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. The trip time is anticipated to significantly decrease to around two hours and ten minutes once the bullet train route is operational.

The proposed corridor will have stations at Kodihalli in Hoskote taluk, Alipur in Chikkaballapur district, and close to Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. To ensure continuous high-speed operations, officials have suggested a completely elevated rail route for the project.

Bengaluru-Chennai-Mysuru Corridor Planned

The second proposed corridor will build a 435–463 km high-speed rail network connecting Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It is anticipated that the Chennai-Bengaluru segment alone will span around 306 miles. Depending on the method of transportation, a trip between Bengaluru and Chennai currently takes five to seven hours. The trip may be finished in about one hour and fifteen minutes with the suggested high-speed rail system.

The stations that are proposed along the corridor include KGF in Kolar district, Kodihalli in Hoskote, Whitefield and Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru. Due to the proposed intersection of the Hyderabad and Chennai bullet train tracks, Kodihalli is anticipated to become an important interchange point. The establishment of a sizable depot and maintenance facility at the site has also been suggested by the authorities.

The Karnataka government has appointed a nodal officer to supervise land acquisition activities linked to both projects.