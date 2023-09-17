Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: QR Codes to find Ganesh Visarjan places in the city; check details

    The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, B. Dayanand, warns against unauthorized collections for Ganesha idols and related activities during the Gauri-Ganesha festival. Strict action will be taken, and guidelines for setting up idols in public areas have been provided, including the need for licenses and safety measures. The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has set up temporary Kalyanis and discharge tankers for smooth idol disposal. 
     

    Bengaluru: QR Codes to find Ganesh Visarjan places in the city; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 4:48 PM IST

    The City Police Commissioner, B. Dayanand, has issued a warning to those who try to collect money without permission in the name of setting up Ganesha idols and conducting related activities during the Gauri-Ganesha festival in public places. He says strict action will be taken against them.

    As the Gauri-Ganesha festival approaches, guidelines have been given for placing Ganesha idols in public areas. It's important to make sure that this doesn't disrupt traffic or cause problems. If you want to set up temporary structures (like Pendal and Shamiyan), you need a license from the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike). It's not allowed to put Ganesha idols on busy roads without permission.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: SWR Railway announces special trains for Karnataka

    Don't place Ganeshamurthy idols in disputed places. Before you put them up, ask the owner of the property and let the local police station know. Also, have two responsible people from your group there all the time to prevent any issues and keep things safe. Also, consider installing CCTV cameras, displaying fire extinguishers, and giving contact numbers for the local police station, fire brigade, and committee office bearers at the Ganesha idol site.

    Some important rules from the Corporation:

    1. Don't have any cooking, wood, firewood, or kerosene equipment around the Ganesha installation spot.
    2. You need permission from the BESCOM department for electricity and electric lamp decorations. You should also get a letter from the fire department and traffic police.
    3. Make sure there's good lighting at the site all day and night. Plan for how people will get in and out, and set up barricades to control the crowd. Have volunteers ready.
    4. If there are any crimes during the Ganesha visarjana procession, entertainment programs, parades, or visarjana events, the organizers are responsible. Keep girls safe.
    5. You can only use loudspeakers from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. if the local police say it's okay. Breaking this rule or using DJ equipment is not allowed.
    6. Give the names, addresses, and phone numbers of the Chairman, Secretary, and others in the Ganeshotsav Committee to the Station Officer.

    Here are some guidelines for the Visarjana Program:

    1. People in the Ganesha visarjana procession should have identity cards, badges, t-shirts, or caps.
    2. Let the police station know in advance if you're planning any cultural programs at the Ganesha installation site.
    3. Don't use explosives, firecrackers, or camphor during the procession.
    4. Make sure the Ganesh Visarjana procession is done by 10 pm. Be careful around electric wires and tree branches.

    For Ganesh Chaturthi, the BBMP has set up temporary Kalyani (water bodies) and provided 418 mobile discharge tankers in 39 lake yards across the city to help with the smooth discharge of Ganesha idols. They've also put nodal officers in charge of the drainage system.

    Good news for travellers: Bengaluru-Mangaluru train to extend service up to Murdeshwara

    If you want discharge details, scan a QR code or visit this website: https://apps.bbmpgov.in/ganesh2023/. You can also call the BBMP helpline at 1533.

    Here are the details for sewage systems in different zones:

    - East Zone: 88 temporary mobile tankers, 1 temporary Kalyani
    - West Zone: 6 temporary mobile tankers, 1 temporary Kalyani
    - South Zone: 4 temporary mobile tankers, 2 temporary Kalyanis
    - Mahadevpur Zone: 4 temporary mobile tankers, 14 temporary Kalyanis
    - Dasarahalli Zone: 19 temporary mobile tankers, 1 temporary Kalyani
    - Bommanahalli Zone: 5 temporary mobile tankers, 4 temporary Kalyanis
    - RR City Zone: 9 temporary mobile tankers, 6 temporary Kalyanis
    - Yalahanka Zone: 4 temporary mobile tankers, 10 temporary Kalyanis
    - Total: 41 temporary mobile tankers, 39 temporary Kalyanis

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cauvery water being covertly diverted to Tamil Nadu: MP Pratap Simha

    Cauvery water being covertly diverted to Tamil Nadu: MP Pratap Simha

    Anticipated rains to ease Monsoon woes for Karnataka Farmers

    Anticipated rains to ease Monsoon woes for Karnataka Farmers

    Donkey scam in Karnataka; farmer loses Rs 9.45 lakh vkp

    Donkey scam in Karnataka; farmer loses Rs 9.45 lakh

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah takes suo moto action against fake news, hate speech vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah takes suo moto action against fake news, hate speech

    Karnataka: Tamil Nadu Woman arrested at Kollegala for misusing Shakti scheme vkp

    Karnataka: Tamil Nadu Woman arrested at Kollegala for misusing Shakti scheme

    Recent Stories

    Modak to Puran Poli-7 Marathi sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi RBA EAI

    Modak to Puran Poli-7 Marathi sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell leaves Sri Lanka in shambles osf

    Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell leaves Sri Lanka in shambles

    Reliance to launch Jio AirFiber on September 19 Here is what we know gcw

    Reliance to launch Jio AirFiber on September 19; Here's what we know

    Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas on his birthday; her mom Madhu Chopra wishes son-in-law as well ADC

    Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas on his birthday; her mom Madhu Chopra wishes son-in-law as well

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in viral song Karta Hai Katal watch RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in viral song ‘Karta Hai Katal’; WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon