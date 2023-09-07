Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for travellers: Bengaluru-Mangaluru train to extend service up to Murdeshwara

    The Central Railway Department has approved the extension of the Bengaluru-Mysuru-Mangaluru Express to Uttara Kannada following an MP's request. The train, now reaching Murdeshwar in Uttara Kannada, will operate daily, reestablishing rail connectivity between Mysuru and coastal Karnataka. The train's timings have been adjusted to enhance convenience for travelers in the region.

    Good news for travellers: Bengaluru-Mangaluru train to extend service up to Murdeshwara vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    Residents of Coastal Karnataka and Mysuru have a reason to celebrate as the Central Railway Department has granted approval for the extension of the Bengaluru-Mysuru-Mangaluru Express to Uttara Kannada. This development follows a request made by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Sinha to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

    Earlier, the train's route terminated at Mangaluru, but now, it will extend further to Murdeshwar in Uttara Kannada. Initially, a train operated between Bengaluru and Murdeshwar once a week, but with this extension, the Bengaluru-Mangaluru  Express (Train No. 16585/86) will operate daily up to Murdeshwar. Presently, only the Panchganga Express runs daily from Bengaluru to Karwar, and the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Express will now join this service.

    Bengaluru metro stations will get Platform Screen Doors, Infosys funds Konappana Agrahara station

    After a three-year gap, Mysuru, known as the cultural capital, will be reconnected to coastal Karnataka by rail. The Ministry of Railways has given the green light for the extension,  through Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVT), and the train's frequency will increase from six days a week to daily operation.

    The train is expected to retain its existing route with minor adjustments in timings between SMVT and Mangaluru Central Railway Station. Departing from SMVT station at 8.15 pm, it will reach Mysuru at 11.40 pm and Mangaluru Central at 8.55 am, slightly earlier than its previous arrival time of 9.05 am. From Mangaluru Central, the train will depart at 9.20 am and reach Murdeshwar at 1.20 pm, offering improved connectivity and convenience for travellers in the region.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Long awaited Jakkuru railway flyover in Bengaluru nears completion after a decade vkp

    Long awaited Jakkuru railway flyover in Bengaluru nears completion after a decade

    Woman arrested for fatally stabbing live-in partner in Bengaluru amid suspicions of infidelity vkp

    Woman arrested for fatally stabbing live-in partner in Bengaluru amid suspicions of infidelity

    Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa urges BJP to prioritize real issues over 'India vs Bharat' debate

    Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa urges BJP to prioritize real issues over 'India vs Bharat' debate

    SC adjourns Cauvery water hearing, protests erupt with farmers hurling on roads vkp

    SC adjourns Cauvery water hearing, protests erupt with farmers hurling on roads

    BMTC reduces night-time fares to regular ticket prices, applicable from September 6 vkp

    BMTC reduces night-time fares to regular ticket prices, applicable from September 6

    Recent Stories

    Kerala medical negligence case: 3 accused served arrest notice in Harshina case rkn

    Kerala medical negligence case: 3 accused served arrest notice in Harshina case

    Onam Specially, differently celebrated Acharya Sanstha

    Onam: Specially, differently celebrated Acharya Sanstha

    WATCH Dramatic videos of car floating, water gushing in Istanbul streets amid massive flood go viral snt

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of car floating, water gushing in Istanbul streets amid massive flood go viral

    Khajuraho to Gwalior: 6 places to visit in Madhya Pradesh ATG

    Khajuraho to Gwalior: 6 places to visit in Madhya Pradesh

    Sanatana Dharma row: DMK leader TR Balu's video claiming to have destroyed 3 100-year-old temples goes viral AJR

    Amid Sanatana Dharma row: video of TR Balu talking about destroying three 100-year-old temples goes viral

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon