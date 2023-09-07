Good news for travellers: Bengaluru-Mangaluru train to extend service up to Murdeshwara

The Central Railway Department has approved the extension of the Bengaluru-Mysuru-Mangaluru Express to Uttara Kannada following an MP's request. The train, now reaching Murdeshwar in Uttara Kannada, will operate daily, reestablishing rail connectivity between Mysuru and coastal Karnataka. The train's timings have been adjusted to enhance convenience for travelers in the region.

Residents of Coastal Karnataka and Mysuru have a reason to celebrate as the Central Railway Department has granted approval for the extension of the Bengaluru-Mysuru-Mangaluru Express to Uttara Kannada. This development follows a request made by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Sinha to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

Earlier, the train's route terminated at Mangaluru, but now, it will extend further to Murdeshwar in Uttara Kannada. Initially, a train operated between Bengaluru and Murdeshwar once a week, but with this extension, the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Express (Train No. 16585/86) will operate daily up to Murdeshwar. Presently, only the Panchganga Express runs daily from Bengaluru to Karwar, and the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Express will now join this service.



After a three-year gap, Mysuru, known as the cultural capital, will be reconnected to coastal Karnataka by rail. The Ministry of Railways has given the green light for the extension, through Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVT), and the train's frequency will increase from six days a week to daily operation.

The train is expected to retain its existing route with minor adjustments in timings between SMVT and Mangaluru Central Railway Station. Departing from SMVT station at 8.15 pm, it will reach Mysuru at 11.40 pm and Mangaluru Central at 8.55 am, slightly earlier than its previous arrival time of 9.05 am. From Mangaluru Central, the train will depart at 9.20 am and reach Murdeshwar at 1.20 pm, offering improved connectivity and convenience for travellers in the region.