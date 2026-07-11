Amid heavy rains and waterlogging at IIT Roorkee, students devised a unique solution to navigate flooded campus. A viral video shows them using a large, makeshift floating platform, humorously called the "Kasturba Bhawan boat service," to cross a submerged road. The innovative "jugaad" has received over 6 lakh views and sparked numerous comments.

Heavy rains have produced waterlogging in several areas of the country, making travel difficult. Students from IIT Roorkee in Uttarakhand devised a novel technique to get about when portions of the campus were inundated. A video posted on Instagram shows people utilising a big floating platform to cross a wet road.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The strange image has elicited a variety of emotions, with many complimenting the kids' fast thinking while also highlighting the floods on campus. The video was posted with the caption, "Kasturba Bhawan boat service," on the Instagram page "phd_baddie." The video was posted on July 9 and has received over 6 lakh views to date.

For those who don't know, IIT Roorkee has a hostel for girls called Kasturba Bhawan. Originally constructed in 2006 as a two-storey structure, it has since grown to seven stories. A number of students are seen standing on a sizable floating board over the floodwater at the beginning of the video. It is still raining, and the majority of them are carrying umbrellas. Similar to a boatman navigating a raft, one man is seen standing at the front of the platform and pushing it forward with a long pole.

Watch Viral Videos

The group stays dry above the water as they slowly cross the flooded road. Almost the whole road is submerged in water as one looks ahead at the flooded street. Both sides of the path are lined with trees, and the surrounding campus buildings can be seen in the distance. The platform, which can support multiple people at once, looks to have been constructed from big, lightweight construction boards that were tied together.

Scroll to load tweet…

Internet Reacts

After watching the video, a lot of people on social media left amusing comments.

"How my manager expects me to come office," someone joked. "That is how our maths teacher and our parents reached school," another person wrote.

A person commented, “Even IIT couldn’t come up with a solution for waterlogging." Another simply wrote, “Damn, the jugad."