Karnataka govt reduces electricity tariff rates for high-consumption customers; check details

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has announced a reduction of 10 paise per unit in electricity tariffs effective March 1, 2024. However, the reduction only applies to consumers exceeding a monthly consumption threshold of 100 units, excluding those with lower consumption levels from benefiting.

In a move set to bring relief to consumers across Karnataka, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has announced a reduction in electricity tariffs. Effective March 1, 2024, this decision is poised to make a tangible impact on the wallets of residents, industries, and businesses throughout the state.

Under the new directive, electricity rates will see a reduction of 10 paise per unit. However, there's a catch – this reduction applies exclusively to consumers who exceed a monthly consumption threshold of 100 units. This means that those who utilize less than this amount will not benefit from the reduced rates.