Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka govt reduces electricity tariff rates for high-consumption customers; check details

    The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has announced a reduction of 10 paise per unit in electricity tariffs effective March 1, 2024. However, the reduction only applies to consumers exceeding a monthly consumption threshold of 100 units, excluding those with lower consumption levels from benefiting.

    Karnataka govt reduces electricity tariff rates for high-consumption customers; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    In a move set to bring relief to consumers across Karnataka, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has announced a reduction in electricity tariffs. Effective March 1, 2024, this decision is poised to make a tangible impact on the wallets of residents, industries, and businesses throughout the state.

    Under the new directive, electricity rates will see a reduction of 10 paise per unit. However, there's a catch – this reduction applies exclusively to consumers who exceed a monthly consumption threshold of 100 units. This means that those who utilize less than this amount will not benefit from the reduced rates.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: Former IAS officer, Sandalwood actor K Shivram suffers cardiac arrest vkp

    BREAKING: Former IAS officer, Sandalwood actor K Shivram suffers cardiac arrest

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for cheating over 250 women through fake matrimony profile vkp

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for cheating over 250 women through fake matrimony profile

    Karnataka Electricity Commission likely to SHOCK residents with rate hike today vkp

    Karnataka Electricity Commission likely to SHOCK residents with rate hike today

    Karnataka: Four SSLC students drown in Mangaluru's Nandini river vkp

    Karnataka: Four SSLC students drown in Mangaluru's Nandini river

    Karnataka HC issues notice to Central, State over misuse of government's emblem on number plates vkp

    Karnataka HC issues notice to Centre, State over misuse of government's emblem on number plates

    Recent Stories

    Burger Singh website defaced by Pakistani hackers as cyber intrusion sparks worry of data compromise avv

    Burger Singh website defaced by Pakistani hackers as cyber intrusion sparks worry of data compromise

    Rajinikanth teams up with Sajid Nadiadwala for film, Bollywood movies of Thalaiva RKK

    Rajinikanth signs Sajid Nadiadwal's film, Bollywood films of Thalaiva

    Pre-Ramzan gesture: UAE-based Indian businessman donates Rs 2.25 cr to free 900 prisoners from Gulf jails anr

    Pre-Ramzan gesture: UAE-based Indian businessman donates Rs 2.25 cr to free 900 prisoners from Gulf jails

    'He was thrashed by SFI...': Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan on student's death in Pookode varsity rkn

    'He was thrashed by SFI...': Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan on student's death in Pookode varsity

    Football From Brazil to Barcelona: The remarkable journey of Vitor Roque osf

    From Brazil to Barcelona: The remarkable journey of Vitor Roque

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon