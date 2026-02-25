A shocking incident from Koppal, Karnataka, where a minor student allegedly gave birth inside a hostel has led to a POCSO case. Police have booked the girl’s uncle, Altaf, over sexual assault allegations and taken him into custody.

A shocking incident has been reported from Koppal district where a minor student allegedly gave birth inside a residential hostel. The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a 21-year-old man, Altaf, from the neighbouring Vijayanagara district. The accused is reportedly the girl’s maternal uncle, and investigations suggest that their marriage had been informally fixed by the family.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Accused Allegedly Assaulted Girl Before Marriage

According to police statements, Altaf is accused of sexually assaulting the girl multiple times by assuring her that he would marry her later. The complaint further alleges that he threatened the minor to remain silent and not disclose the matter to anyone. The alleged assault is believed to have started in October, which is said to have resulted in the pregnancy.

Police Action and Judicial Custody

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Kanakagiri Police Station under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused, Altaf, has been taken into judicial custody as the investigation continues.

Minister Orders Fact-Check Report

Koppal district in-charge Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi stated that he had been informed about the incident involving a student giving birth in a residential school. He has directed the concerned officials to conduct a thorough fact-check and submit a detailed report on the matter.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are continuing their investigation to verify the circumstances leading to the pregnancy and childbirth. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.