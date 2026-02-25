Mysuru district police have busted an illegal drug manufacturing unit operating from a house on the city’s outskirts. Five persons from Gujarat were arrested after an FSL report confirmed that the seized chemicals were narcotics.

In yet another major crackdown on illegal drug operations, the Mysuru district police have busted a drug manufacturing unit operating from a house on the outskirts of Mysuru. The raid comes despite repeated assurances by the State Government to curb drug production and distribution in the city. Five persons, all natives of Gujarat, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the racket.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police said the accused were running the unit from a rented house and were part of a larger network. Further investigations are under way to identify additional links in the chain.

Police Hunt For More Accused

According to officials, the district police are now on the lookout for other members of the network. The investigation has also been extended to Gujarat to trace those connected to the operation.

Surveillance had been intensified after police recently uncovered a drug manufacturing unit inside a factory in the Hebbal industrial area of Mysuru. Acting on a tip-off received on January 28, officers conducted a raid at a house in Yandahalli village in Mysuru taluk, where the illegal unit was found to be operating.

Chemicals And Raw Materials Seized

During the raid, police seized several chemicals and 10 barrels containing a chemical liquid. Initially, officers were uncertain whether the substances were narcotics. Samples of the seized materials were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

The FSL report has now confirmed that the substances recovered from the house were indeed drugs. According to the findings, a one-kilogram substance and the raw chemicals seized at the location were materials used in the manufacture of narcotics.

Investigation Continues

Following forensic confirmation, the Mysuru police arrested five accused from Gujarat who were allegedly operating the racket. Officials said efforts are ongoing to trace other individuals involved and to determine the scale of the illegal operation.

Further investigation is in progress.