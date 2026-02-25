- Home
A private bank manager in Karnataka's Hubballi has been accused of forcing employee Hasinabegam to drink poison, leading to her death after two days of treatment at KIMS Hospital. Her family alleges he sexually exploited and assaulted her.
Bank manager accused of sexual exploitation, assault and murder
A private bank manager in Karnataka's Hubballi has been accused of murdering a female employee by forcing her to drink poison. The woman’s family has also alleged sexual exploitation and assault. Police have registered a complaint and started an investigation.
Victim dies after two days of treatment
The victim, Hasinabegam, fought for her life for two days at KIMS Hospital but did not survive. She was originally from Mulagund and worked as housekeeping staff at a private bank in the city.
Family alleges exploitation and assault
The main accused is bank manager Shyam Sundar. According to the family’s complaint, he used his position to get Hasinabegam the job and then sexually exploited her. They claim the abuse continued over a period of time.
Incident at the victim’s house
Hasinabegam had moved to Hubballi seven years ago with her husband and children. Her family alleges that two days before her death, the manager came to her house. They claim he sexually assaulted her, forced her to drink poison, and fled the scene.
Police register case and begin probe
Police from the local station in Hubballi have registered a complaint and are investigating the allegations. Officers are examining the circumstances of the incident and verifying the claims made by the family.
