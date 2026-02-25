Trains for the Yellow Line will use a Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, which allows driverless operations. But the new trains for the Purple and Green lines will use a DTG signalling system and will require loco pilots.

Even though a prototype train for the Purple Line arrived in January 2025, it is still waiting for 37 official approvals. Officials say all safety checks are complete except the multi-train anti-collision test. The signalling software is currently under testing.