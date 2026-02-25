- Home
Commuters on Bengaluru's Namma Metro Purple and Green lines are facing severe crowding, with many unable to board trains during peak hours. Titagarh Rail Systems has dispatched first of several new trains, expected to undergo testing before service.
Daily commuters on Namma Metro in Bengaluru are facing heavy crowding on the Purple and Green lines during peak hours. Many passengers have to wait for one or two trains to pass before they can board. The addition of three new trains is expected to give some relief on these busy routes.
First new train dispatched after delay
Titagarh Rail Systems Limited is building the new metro trains. After months of delay, the company dispatched its first DTG train on February 18. It is expected to reach the Peenya depot by the end of February. Once it arrives, workers will assemble its six coaches. The train will then undergo several tests, including a 750-kilometre night trial, before it is cleared for public service.
Background of the train supply contract
In 2019, CRRC Nanjing Puzhen won a ₹1,578 crore contract to supply 36 metro trains. The plan included 15 trains for the Yellow Line and 21 for the Purple and Green lines. However, only two prototype trains built in China were delivered. The remaining 34 trains are now being manufactured in India by Titagarh. The train dispatched on February 18 is the first among the 20 trains meant for the Purple and Green lines.
Different signalling systems for different lines
Trains for the Yellow Line will use a Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, which allows driverless operations. But the new trains for the Purple and Green lines will use a DTG signalling system and will require loco pilots.
Even though a prototype train for the Purple Line arrived in January 2025, it is still waiting for 37 official approvals. Officials say all safety checks are complete except the multi-train anti-collision test. The signalling software is currently under testing.
Delivery timeline and expected relief
Titagarh plans to deliver the third DTG train by the end of March. After that, the company will focus on sending CBTC trains for the Yellow Line. Later, 18 more trains will be supplied for the Purple and Green lines.
Officials aim to have at least three new trains running on these crowded lines by May or June. They hope this will reduce congestion for daily commuters.
Rising passenger numbers driving demand
At present, 57 trains operate on the Purple and Green lines. However, this number is not enough to handle the growing passenger load. On weekdays, ridership has crossed 10 lakh passengers. Many commuters are now hoping the new trains will provide much-needed relief from daily overcrowding.
