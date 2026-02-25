Karnataka has launched an automated mutation system to simplify online khata transfers through the Bhoomi portal. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the new system will reduce delays, curb corruption, and ensure faster property record updates.

In a major relief for property owners and farmers across Karnataka, the State Government has launched an ‘automated mutation’ system aimed at making khata transfers faster and hassle-free. The new system was inaugurated on Tuesday by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda at Vikasa Soudha. It is expected to significantly reduce delays, eliminate middlemen, and curb corruption in the updating of property records.

How the Automated System Works?

Under the new process, applicants seeking a khata transfer can apply online through the Bhoomi portal. Once an application is submitted, a seven-day public notice period will follow. If no objections are raised within this period, the khata will be automatically updated on the eighth day.

For newly registered properties, the procedure has been further streamlined. After the sub-registrar’s office uploads the J-slip (Jamabandi), the khata will be transferred automatically if no objections are received. Notably, applicants will no longer require approval from a Revenue Inspector or biometric verification.

Previously, applicants often faced prolonged delays as mutation requests were processed manually. The automated system is expected to improve efficiency and transparency, ensuring faster issuance of ownership documents to property buyers and farmers.

Fifteen-Day Notice for Special Cases

In cases involving inheritance rights, court orders, partitions or other legal matters, a 15-day notice period will apply. If no objections are received during this period, the khata will be automatically transferred on the 16th day.

‘This Will Stop Public Exploitation’

Addressing the media, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the system had been piloted in Mandya a month ago before being rolled out across the State. He stated that nearly 98 per cent of khata transfers will now be automated.

“The Bhoomi software will now perform the role earlier carried out by the Shanubhoga (village accountant). This will save citizens from harassment by officials and prevent corruption by middlemen,” he said.

The minister further noted that several services have already been automated since early 2024. These include cases that do not require a notice period, such as loans, land conversion, podi (sub-division), land acquisition and court orders. Of the average 2.47 lakh applications received each month under these categories, nearly 70 per cent are already being processed automatically, he added.

Link Aadhaar with Pahani

The minister also urged citizens to link their Aadhaar with their Pahani (Record of Rights). According to him, this will enhance ownership security and help prevent fraudulent transactions. Property owners will receive SMS alerts on their registered mobile numbers in case of any unauthorised activity related to their land records.

What Is Mutation?

Mutation is the official process of updating government land records when property ownership changes due to sale, gift, partition or inheritance. It ensures that the new owner’s name is reflected in official documents such as the Pahani (Record of Rights), thereby establishing legal ownership.