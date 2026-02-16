Two tragic pothole-linked accidents in Bengaluru claim the lives of a 49-year-old woman and a two-year-old child within 24 hours. Citizens blame incomplete roadwork and poor infrastructure, demanding urgent action from civic authorities.

The alarming condition of roads in Bengaluru, often referred to as India’s Silicon City, has once again resulted in the tragic loss of life. Within a span of just 24 hours, a 49-year-old woman and a two-year-old child lost their lives in separate accidents reportedly linked to potholes and incomplete roadworks. The incidents have triggered widespread outrage, with citizens demanding accountability and urgent remedial measures. Families who were in a festive mood for Maha Shivaratri are now grieving, underscoring the serious consequences of the city’s deteriorating infrastructure.

Incident 1: Woman Dies After Falling Near Pothole In Adugodi

The first incident occurred on a stretch of road in front of the Bosch company in Adugodi. Amala, a 49-year-old resident of Anepalya, was riding her two-wheeler when she encountered a large pothole.

According to reports, she attempted to manoeuvre around the pothole but lost her balance and fell onto the road. A tipper lorry approaching from behind ran over her leg. She was rushed to hospital with severe bleeding but succumbed to her injuries later.

The Adugodi Traffic Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Local residents have expressed anger over the alleged failure to repair the pothole despite repeated complaints.

Incident 2: Two-Year-Old Killed In Accident On Halehalli Road

In another heart-rending incident, a two-year-old child lost his life on Halehalli Road in Bengaluru East Taluk.

The child, identified as Trishul, was returning with his parents from a temple visit on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The accident occurred under the Kittaganur Panchayat limits, where roadwork carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) had reportedly been left incomplete.

Police stated that the motorcycle skidded due to gravel and mud scattered across the unfinished stretch of road. During the fall, Trishul, who was seated in his mother’s lap, was thrown onto the road. Tragically, a car passing at the same time ran over the child, killing him on the spot.

The KR Puram Traffic Police have visited the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Festival Turns Into Tragedy

For the family returning from the Margondanahalli temple, what was meant to be a sacred and joyous occasion turned into a devastating tragedy. Locals alleged that incomplete roadwork and the absence of adequate safety measures contributed to the accident.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, leaving viewers shaken and intensifying public concern over civic infrastructure standards.

Public Outrage Over Road Conditions

Despite repeated observations and warnings from the High Court regarding pothole-related hazards in Bengaluru, residents allege that corrective measures have been insufficient.

Citizens have questioned whether adequate road safety can be ensured in return for the taxes they pay. There is a growing demand for strict action against those found responsible and for the immediate repair of damaged and unfinished roads across the city.