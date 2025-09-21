A viral post exposes Bengaluru’s pothole-ridden, slushy roads near Agara Lake and Balegere–Panathur, calling them “Welcome to the moon, not Bengaluru!” Monsoon waterlogging and poor civic infrastructure endanger commuters and schoolchildren.

Bengaluru, long celebrated as India’s IT hub, is once again under scrutiny as its crumbling infrastructure has left residents frustrated and unsafe. The recent monsoon rains have exposed neglected roads, large potholes, and waterlogged stretches, particularly around Agara Lake and the Balegere–Panathur area.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Social media users have taken to sharing viral posts highlighting the dangerous state of key city roads, putting the spotlight on the state government’s handling of civic infrastructure. These posts not only emphasise the inconvenience faced by daily commuters but also raise serious safety concerns, as accidents have become increasingly frequent on these poorly maintained stretches.

Viral Post Compares Roads To The Lunar Surface

City resident Ramnath Shenoy shared a widely circulated post describing the stretch near Agara Lake as resembling the lunar surface.

“Welcome to the moon, not Bengaluru!” he wrote. “For 2 km, there’s no road left—only craters. Thousands from Indiranagar & Koramangala take this stretch daily to reach Bellandur. We aren’t asking for world-class. Just the basics. Safe, motorable roads. Bengaluru deserves better.”

He added that the massive craters are more than just an inconvenience—they pose a real danger to commuters.

“Every single hour, accidents happen here. Wake up and fix this. Lives are at risk,” Shenoy emphasised.

Scroll to load tweet…

Roads Across Bengaluru Flood And Erode Rapidly

The viral post reflects a wider public frustration with Bengaluru’s neglected road network, which is riddled with potholes, slushy patches, and unfinished civic work. The ongoing monsoon rains have exacerbated these problems, causing roads across the city to flood or erode quickly, revealing structural flaws and poor urban planning.

Opposition Leaders Criticize Government Handling

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader R Ashoka criticised Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, accusing him of “total failure and negligence.” His remarks came in the aftermath of multiple school bus incidents on the Balegere–Panathur stretch. On September 12, a bus carrying 20 children nearly overturned due to slush. A week later, two more buses reportedly skidded on the same road, raising alarm among parents and citizens.

Scroll to load tweet…