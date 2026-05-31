A Bengaluru auto driver vibing to a Bengali track with his passenger has gone viral, showing a lighter side of city rides and sparking conversations about music, culture, and unexpected camaraderie on ordinary commutes.

A Bengaluruauto driver has become the talk of social media after a video showed him grooving to a Bengali film track during an early morning ride. The clip, shared by a Bengali woman working in the city, captures the driver enjoying the song Paglu Thoda Sa Karle Romance from the film Paglu, starring Dev and Koel Mallick.

The video shows the auto driver nodding along, mouthing lyrics, and moving to the beat, clearly immersed in the moment. His passenger recorded the scene and posted it on Instagram, where it quickly gained traction.

A Ride Turned Into A Performance

At a time when online discussions often highlight tensions between commuters and auto drivers in Bengaluru, especially over language barriers, this video offered a refreshing change. Instead of conflict, viewers saw joy, rhythm, and connection.

Adding to the charm, another clip circulating on X (formerly Twitter) shows the duo singing together to Justin Bieber’s song Baby. The seamless shift from Bengali cinema music to global pop showed the easy camaraderie between them, resonating with audiences across cultures.

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The videos have struck a chord with viewers, reminding many that music can bridge divides and transform ordinary moments.

Together, these clips highlight how small gestures can reshape narratives around everyday interactions in the city. Instead of focusing on disputes, they spotlight the lighter, human side of Bengaluru’s auto drivers.