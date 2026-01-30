Bengaluru Police will introduce a multilingual feature on the Namma 112 emergency helpline to overcome language barriers and strengthen emergency response. The upgrade aims to improve accessibility, faster coordination and citizen safety.

Bengaluru Police are set to further strengthen citizen services by introducing a multilingual feature on the Namma 112 emergency helpline. The new system will enable callers to communicate in their preferred language, effectively overcoming language barriers and ensuring that help reaches everyone without delay.

In addition, the city police plan to integrate multiple government and private agencies with the 112 system. This will allow emergency calls to be instantly routed to the relevant experts and service units, ensuring timely, professional, and effective assistance. Officials emphasised that the primary objective of these initiatives is to make the police system more efficient, responsive, and citizen-friendly.

Reflecting on the Five-Year Journey

The period from 2022 to 2025 reflects the Bengaluru Police’s commitment to thoughtful, human-centric policing and continuous technological upgrades.

2022: The Safe City project was launched with support from the Nirbhaya Fund. The helpline received 2,49,945 calls, including 91,250 from women, while around 320 Hoysala vehicles were actively deployed across the city.

2023: Body-worn cameras were introduced for police personnel. During the year, 2,51,779 calls were received, of which 98,550 were from women, indicating growing public confidence in the emergency response system.

2024: An SMS tracking link service was launched, enabling citizens to track the real-time location of Hoysala vehicles. Calls rose sharply to 4,43,918, including 1,02,780 from women. During this period, Safety Islands were integrated with 112, the ‘Safe Connect’ feature was added to the KSP mobile application, and a number masking system was introduced to protect caller privacy.

2025: The helpline recorded 5,22,742 calls, including 1,16,800 from women, marking an increase of 77,000 calls compared to the previous year. Officials reported a 9 per cent reduction in hurt cases, highlighting the positive impact of these initiatives.

Enhancing Citizen Safety

The continuous upgrades to the Namma 112 helpline underscore the Bengaluru Police’s commitment to rapid, reliable, and effective emergency response. The introduction of multilingual support and wider agency integration is expected to ensure timely assistance for citizens, regardless of language or circumstances. Officials also confirmed that several additional projects are in the pipeline to further modernise police operations, reflecting a broader vision of a smarter and safer Bengaluru.