The Bengaluru police have successfully busted a sophisticated inter-state luxury car theft network operating between North and South India. The gang allegedly stole high-end cars from Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, brought them to South India, created fake ownership documents, and sold them in cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Two key dealers were arrested by Govindapura police, and authorities seized nine luxury cars worth ₹2.30 crore. Investigations are ongoing to identify the masterminds of the network, who remain at large.

Two Dealers Arrested in Bengaluru

The arrested individuals have been identified as Syed Nizam, a resident of Fraser Town, and Mohammed Muzaffar alias Sameer from Telangana. Police sources stated that the investigation began after a scooter belonging to a KG Halli resident, Sultan, was stolen. Information from local informants led to Nizam’s arrest, which subsequently exposed the entire car theft network.

Criminal Background and Network Operations

Both Nizam and Muzaffar have a criminal history and have been working as car dealers for several years. The North Indian gang stole vehicles from cities including Delhi, Punjab, and Noida (Uttar Pradesh). Nizam and Muzaffar assisted in transporting the stolen cars to South India, creating fake ownership documents, and selling them. Proceeds from these sales were shared among the gang members. Police confirmed that this network has been active for several years, consistently targeting high-value vehicles.

Scooter Theft Leads to Major Bust

The network was uncovered when Nizam allegedly stole a scooter belonging to Sultan in KG Halli. Assistant Sub-Inspector Srinivas, investigating the case, tracked down Nizam using information from a local informant. Documents linked to stolen cars were found in Nizam’s possession. While he initially claimed to deal in legitimate cars from North India, police verified the documents and revealed the truth about the luxury car racket.

Luxury Cars Were the Target

The gang primarily targeted expensive vehicles such as Toyota Fortuner and Hyundai Creta. Police stated that the accused used the registration numbers of scrapped local vehicles to sell the stolen cars from North India, making them difficult to trace. Authorities continue to investigate to apprehend the absconding masterminds behind the operation.