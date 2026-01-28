In Bengaluru, a theft at a US-based couple’s rented home prompted the US Embassy to contact the Karnataka DG-IGP. The accused, a house help, was arrested, and gold, diamonds, and cash worth over ₹1 crore were recovered. Investigation continues.

In Bengaluru, a theft case involving a US-based couple has drawn international attention after a complaint was lodged directly with the Karnataka Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police through the US Embassy. This unusual step highlights the seriousness of the matter, as the embassy intervened to ensure swift action against the accused. The incident occurred at the couple’s rented residence under the jurisdiction of Jeevan Bima Nagar police station, raising concerns about the safety and property security of foreign nationals living in the city.

Victims Identified

The victims are Texas-based software professionals Meriel Moreno and her husband, Tommo Kankkonen. The couple had been temporarily residing in Bengaluru for work purposes. On the day of the incident, Tommo was in the United States while Meriel had gone to work.

Theft Committed by House Help

Police identified the accused as Chandan Raul, a man from West Bengal who had been employed as domestic help at the couple’s residence for the past year. On 21 January, Chandan allegedly stole gold jewellery, diamond ornaments, and 600 US dollars in cash before fleeing the premises.

How the Theft Came to Light?

Meriel Moreno discovered the missing valuables upon returning home in the evening. She immediately informed her husband, who was in the United States. Following this, a formal complaint was filed with the Karnataka DG-IGP through the US Embassy, prompting urgent action from state police authorities.

Swift Operation Leads to Arrest

Following the complaint, Bengaluru police launched a rapid investigation. The accused, Chandan Raul, was tracked and arrested. During the investigation, police learned that he had attempted to convert the stolen US dollars into rupees to facilitate his escape.

Valuables Worth Over One Crore Rupees Recovered

Authorities recovered gold jewellery, valuable diamond ornaments, and cash, with the total worth estimated at approximately one crore rupees. The recovery has been hailed as a significant success for the police in handling crimes involving foreign nationals.

Case Gains International Attention

The involvement of the US Embassy underscores the gravity of the case. Police officials are treating the matter with the highest priority, focusing on the safety and property protection of expatriates residing in Karnataka. Further investigations are ongoing to ensure that all aspects of the crime are thoroughly addressed.