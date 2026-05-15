A Bengaluru techie's Zomato order from California Burrito went viral after he customized a 'Peri Peri Potato Rice Bowl' by removing almost all ingredients, including the rice. The resulting dish, a bowl filled only with peri peri potatoes, sparked humorous reactions on social media, with many calling it 'peak Bengaluru'.

A Bengaluru techie’s highly customised food order has sparked laughter on social media after it resulted in a meal that looked nothing like a regular rice bowl. A "Peri Peri Potato Rice Bowl (Mini)" was transformed into a bowl that was nearly totally filled with fried peri peri potatoes thanks to the man, identified as Zahle Khan, who posted the image on X. Khan had placed a Zomato order for the dish from California Burrito in Bengaluru. But rather than using the typical bowl, he eliminated nearly all of the ingredients.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the personalised order, Khan chose "No Rice" and eliminated the following: roasted tomatillo salsa, red chilli tomatillo salsa, black beans, pinto beans, grilled onion, capsicum, corn salsa, sour cream and tomato and onion salsa.

Consequently, there was just one primary component in the finished meal. The order appeared more like a snack bowl than a burrito-style rice bowl in the picture he uploaded, which included a black dish full of fried peri peri potato bits. Sharing the post on X, Khan wrote, “Shoutout to @Cali_Burrito and their very concerned chef for making this happen. I'm the guy who places order for -1 diet coke.”

Take A Look At Viral Post

Scroll to load tweet…

Internet Reactions

Social media users quickly responded to the post with a number of amusing comments, many of which made light of the degree of personalisation. "This looks like jeera aloo without the jeera," one person said, while another described it as "peak Bengaluru."

A third user wondered whether the same trick could be used with another dish and asked, “Will this work for their Chicken Rice bowl?” Another reacted to Khan’s unusual approach by writing, “Lol you are genius.” Someone else simply said, “This is hilarious.”

Several users also joked that the order reflected the city’s love for experiments, customisation, and food delivery hacks. One comment read, “Only in Bengaluru can someone turn a rice bowl into a potato bowl.”