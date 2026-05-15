Heavy rainfall was reported across most districts of the state on Friday, with several areas witnessing intense downpours. In Haveri, strong winds accompanied by heavy rain blew away huts belonging to the nomadic Alemari community, leaving many residents distressed.

The rain also disrupted power supply in several areas, while rainwater entered houses and low-lying localities, causing chaos and inconvenience to residents.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as rainfall continues in many parts of the state.