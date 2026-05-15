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Karnataka Rain Havoc: Haveri Hut Blown Away By Strong Winds, Mother And Children Distressed
Heavy rain and strong winds in Karnataka’s Haveri district blew away a hut belonging to a nomadic family, leaving a mother and her children distressed. Water entered shelters, damaging belongings and worsening the hardship faced by homeless families.
Power Cuts And Waterlogging Cause Chaos
Heavy rainfall was reported across most districts of the state on Friday, with several areas witnessing intense downpours. In Haveri, strong winds accompanied by heavy rain blew away huts belonging to the nomadic Alemari community, leaving many residents distressed.
The rain also disrupted power supply in several areas, while rainwater entered houses and low-lying localities, causing chaos and inconvenience to residents.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as rainfall continues in many parts of the state.
Heavy Rain Leaves Family Distressed
A woman and her children were left distressed after strong winds and heavy rain blew away their hut. Rainwater entered the shelter, creating chaos and worsening their hardship.
Helpless and emotional, the woman stood in front of the damaged hut holding a small twig in her hand, breaking down in tears over the family’s condition.
Homeless Families Struggle Amid Heavy Rain
A young girl broke down in tears as heavy rain, strong winds and cold weather worsened the suffering of nomadic families living in temporary huts. Rainwater entered their shelters, leaving them distressed and helpless.
“Even if we vote, it does not help us. We have no house and no land of our own,” the families said, expressing anguish over their condition.
With no permanent shelter and no one to listen to their cries, the homeless nomadic families continue to struggle for survival amid the harsh weather.
Children Suffer As Heavy Rain Batters Nomadic Families
Several huts belonging to nomadic families near Ijarilakamapura on the outskirts of Haveri city were blown away by strong winds and heavy rain.
Water entered the tarpaulin-covered shelters, damaging household essentials and food stocks stored inside.
The continuous rain has left families struggling to cope, while the condition of children living in the affected huts remains deplorable.
Heavy Rain Triggers Power Outages In Haveri
Heavy rain in Haveri uprooted trees in several places, leading to widespread power outages across the district.
Many trees fell onto roads, disrupting traffic movement and causing inconvenience to commuters.
Electricity supply was also affected in several areas due to damage caused by the strong winds and rain.
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