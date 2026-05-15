Mandya Police solved six missing children cases and reunited eight children with their families. The rescued minors, aged 3 to 14, were traced from places including Bengaluru, Dharwad and Bihar.

Mandya: The Mandya police have achieved a major breakthrough, successfully finding 8 children involved in 6 different missing persons cases. Out of 21 such cases in the district, the police have managed to reunite these kids, aged between 3 and 14, with their relieved parents.

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The cases were registered across several stations: three at the Mandya Women's Police Station, and one each at the West, Malavalli Town, and Srirangapatna Town police stations.

The Great Escape from the Boys' Home

On September 6, 2021, five boys pulled off a daring escape from the Mandya Boys' Home around 8:45 PM. They told the staff they were going to wash clothes after their bath. To cover their tracks, they turned the water taps on full blast, making a lot of noise while they broke the lock on the back door and fled. By the time the staff came to check, the boys were gone. One of the boys was later found to be visiting his mother, who works as a cleaner at a wedding hall in Mysuru. The police have now officially closed his case as 'found'.

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The Girl Who Vanished at the Borewell

In another case from February 2, 2020, a young girl who went to get water from a borewell simply disappeared. All that was left behind was her water pot. After a complaint was filed at the Maddur police station, investigators gathered information and tracked her down to Dharwad. They brought her back and handed her over to her parents.

The Runaway from Residential School

On August 30, 2022, a boy went missing from the Morarji Residential School. His father, Eregowda, had dropped him at the school on August 10. When he went to pick him up for the Gauri-Ganesha festival, the school authorities told him his son had never arrived. Panicked, he filed a complaint. The police later found the boy working in a hotel in Bengaluru's Sheshadripuram. He had told a man named Jayathirtha that he was an orphan and was living with him. The boy has since been returned to his family.

The Trainee Who Landed in Jail

A 17-year-old boy, sent for a Hotel Management training course at the Eco Spandana Bala Nyaya Sansthe in Belagola, went missing on September 17, 2023. He disappeared while he was out playing. He hadn't gone to his brother's house either. Informants later told the police that the boy was involved in petty thefts across Mysuru, Nanjangud, and Bengaluru. He was finally located in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail as an accused in a case registered at the Upparpet police station.

The Family That Disappeared

Madan Shah, a native of Bihar living in Kirangur village, filed a complaint that his wife and three daughters were missing. His wife's phone was switched off. The police cleverly monitored new calls coming to Madan Shah's phone and managed to find his wife's new mobile number. They traced her location to Khairav village in Motihari district, Bihar.

Found Through an Instagram Handle

On July 31, 2024, a 16-year-old girl from Malavalli Government Girls' College went missing after she came to town to buy some things. Her mother, Manjula, gave the police a crucial clue: her daughter often spoke to a man named G. Satish from Bengaluru. The police found the girl's Instagram ID, 'driver lover ammu', got the linked mobile number, and traced her to Lakkondanahalli in Bengaluru. She was safely brought back to her mother.

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