Kerala: Mystery continues in police dog Inspector Kalyani's death; action against 3 cops

Police dog Inspector Kalyani died on November 20 this year. Now according to recent reports, the doctor who conducted the postmortem revealed that the dog had ingested poison.

Thiruvananthapuram: The death of Inspector Kalyani, a police dog who has assisted in following leads in multiple instances, remains a mystery. The suspicion popped up after the doctor clarified that it had ingested poison. The doctor who conducted the post-mortem reported poison traces and soon after the police launched an investigation.

As part of the detailed investigation, the dog's internal organs were sent for chemical analysis. Poonthura police registered a case and started an investigation. Kalyani was 8 years old when she died on November 20. Following the new revelation, departmental action was taken against three policemen including Poonthura Dog Sqaud SI Unnithan and two others who trained the dog. The order was issued by the City Police Commissioner in this regard.

Kalyani was a member of the dog K9 squad of Thiruvananthapuram city police. Kalyani, a Labrador breed, was in the front to provide security for those who were in the EZ Plus security category arriving in the capital. Kalyani also had the rare achievement of 10 good service entries. She also won the Excellence Award from the DGP. Kalyani was the best sniffer dog of the Kerala Police. Kalyani was able to win the Best Performer award in 2015, her first year in the force. She participated in four duty meetings as part of operational excellence.

In 2015, the dog stood first among the 19 dogs that completed the training that year and participated in mock drills of several government institutes, including ISRO, VSSC, and others and won accolades. With a few days remaining before retiring from the service, Kalyani said goodbye. Kalyani received a final salute from her colleagues at Dogs Squad headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram as they said goodbye.