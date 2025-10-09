A 34-year-old Bengaluru police head constable allegedly died by suicide at his rented home under Byatarayanapura police limits. Police are investigating the cause, and no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old head constable has allegedly died by suicide at his rented residence under Byatarayanapura police station limits in western Bengaluru, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the deceased head constable, who was associated with the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters, has been identified as Sharanappa.

According to DCP (West Bengaluru) S Girish, no death note has been recovered from the spot, and the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. He added that the deceased head constable allegedly hanged himself.

Sharanappa is survived by his wife, Shailashree, who serves as a constable at Magadi Road Traffic Police Station, and their two children.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a local BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Venkatesh Kurubara, was murdered in the Gangavathi town of the Koppal district in Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

Speaking with ANI, Superintendent of Police, Koppal, Ram L Arasiddi said that the motive behind the killing of 31-year-old Gangavathi BJP Yuva Morcha President was that he helped police in a case in 2003.

"The motive was that in 2003, when in a case of a friend, Venkatesh had helped the police to arrest all the accused who were involved in this. So we will be arresting all the accused at the earliest, and procedures will be done," SP Ram L Arasiddi said.

Venkatesh Kurubara was coming from Devi Camp to Gangavathi when a group of people brutally hacked him to death with long maces on Tuesday. The incident occurred in front of Lilavati Elubhu Kilu Hospital on Koppal Road.

The attackers had followed Venkatesh Kurubara and quickly fled the scene after killing him. Police suspect a gang war over old enmity and gambling, police said.

