Bengaluru Police Commissioner suspends three more officers, including an ASI, over corruption and dereliction of duty. In the past two weeks, a total of 16 cops have faced suspensions for bribery, extortion, and lapses in crime detection.

Bengaluru: The wave of police suspensions in Bengaluru continues as the City Police Commissioner cracks down on officers accused of corruption and dereliction of duty. In the latest development, three more policemen, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), have been suspended. This brings the total number of officers suspended in the past two weeks to 16, including three Police Inspectors (PIs). The disciplinary actions come in response to verified allegations of bribery, extortion, and lapses in crime detection, signaling the administration’s firm stance against misconduct in the police force.

Suspended Officers at Halasur Gate Police Station

Halasur Gate Police Station’s ASI Prasanna, Head Constable Srinivas, and Constable Nagaraj have been suspended. The station’s Inspector, Hanumantha Bhajantri, has also faced suspension.

Earlier, PI Hanumantha Bhajantri and three other policemen were accused of extorting ₹10 lakh from a businessman by threatening to file a false case. An inquiry conducted by senior officers confirmed the allegations, prompting City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh to take strict disciplinary action based on a report from Central Division DCP Akshay Machhindra.

Sources indicated that the Halasur Gate Inspector and the three policemen were also implicated in multiple lapses in crime detection and accepting bribes, leading to the suspension of all four officers.

PI Exposed During Commissioner’s Night Patrol

The crackdown continued after Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh personally joined a night patrol last Saturday near the Koramangala police station area. During the patrol, the commissioner noticed that several pubs were violating rules by using loudspeakers, creating loud noise in the vicinity.

When Commissioner Singh questioned Koramangala Inspector Lohi Ramareddy, the Inspector failed to provide a proper explanation. Following the incident, the PI responsible for the area was suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.