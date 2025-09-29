Bengaluru police arrested eight accused in a cinematic-style kidnapping and robbery, recovering Rs 1.1 crore. Victims were assaulted near Akshaya Park, Akshayanagar, and the swift police operation rescued them within hours.

Bengaluru: In a dramatic and swift operation, Hulimavu police have arrested eight accused involved in a high-profile kidnapping and robbery case, recovering Rs 1.1 crore in cash. The gang had kidnapped three victims in a “cinematic-style” sequence near Akshaya Park in Akshayanagar and assaulted them before seizing the money. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a nearby shed, rescued the victims, and apprehended the accused within hours, bringing relief to the victims and their families.

Accused Details and Seized Items

The arrested individuals have been identified as Narasimha (30), Jeevan (28), Kumar (33), Venkataraju (32), Kishore (32), Naman (19), Ravikiran (30), and Chandru (34). Police recovered Rs 1.1 crore in cash, a car, and two-wheelers used in the crime. The accused hail from Jigani, Begur, and Chandapura areas of Bengaluru.

How the Kidnapping Took Place?

The accused had abducted and robbed the Motaramu couple and a person named Hemanth near Akshaya Park in Akshayanagar, under Hulimavu police station limits, on 27 September at around 6 pm. Acting on information received, a team led by Hulimavu Police Station Inspector BG Kumaraswamy conducted an operation, arrested the accused, recovered the money, and rescued all three victims.

Background of the Transaction

Tumkur-based areca nut trader Mohan had recently sold a property in the Anekal area for Rs 1.75 crore. He had instructed his cousin Hemanth to collect Rs 1.1 crore in cash from the Motaramu couple. Accordingly, Hemanth arrived at Akshaya Park in Akshayanagar in a car at 6 pm on 27 September, just as the Motaramu couple arrived in another car to hand over the money.

Victims Assaulted and Money Seized

The gang, which had six more accomplices waiting, surrounded the car and dragged Hemanth and the Motaramu couple to a shed. The accused demanded Rs 10 lakh from the total money, threatening to frame the victims in a black-and-white money racket. When the victims refused, the assailants assaulted them further before seizing the full Rs 1.1 crore.

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrests

At the time, Hulimavu Station Inspector BG Kumaraswamy was conducting a special operation nearby. Acting swiftly on a tip-off, the police set up a blockade, raided the shed, rescued the victims, and arrested all eight accused. The recovered cash, vehicles, and mobile phones were seized successfully. A case has been registered at Hulimavu Police Station, and the investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Background of Accused

Among the eight arrested, Venkataraju and Kishore have prior criminal records, including robbery and murder cases registered in Bengaluru Rural. The remaining accused work as security guards, Swiggy delivery boys, and daily wage labourers.

Reward Announced for Police Team

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh praised the team for conducting the lightning operation within 20 minutes of receiving the tip-off. A reward of Rs 20,000 has been announced for the police personnel involved in the swift action.