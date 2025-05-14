Bengaluru Police solved two robbery cases, recovering ₹1.48 crore stolen by a driver and valuables from a foreign national. The driver was arrested with the full amount, and two others were held in a separate case involving a foreigner.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police on Tuesday announced the resolution of two separate robbery cases, including one involving a foreign national and another involving the theft of over Rs1.48 crore by a domestic driver.

Vyalikaval Police recovered Rs 1,48,36,500 that was allegedly stolen by a driver employed by a chartered accountant based in Kodandarapura. The complaint was filed on May 6, 2025, after the driver, entrusted with the cash for bank deposit, failed to deliver the amount and absconded with it.

"Police have arrested the accused driver, who had been employed with the complainant for nearly a decade," Police Commissioner B Dayanand said in a press conference, adding that the entire amount was recovered from the accused's residence near TTD Temple along with the two-wheeler used in the theft.

Dayanand further said a robbery case was registered under Kodigehalli Police Station limits, where a foreign national of African origin was robbed of cash, passport, documents, and a two-wheeler.

"Police have apprehended two individuals from the locality and recovered all valuables, including the stolen two-wheeler and another motorcycle used in the crime," Commissioner Dayanand said.

Police said the arrest not only resolved the current case but also helped detect a pending theft case under Vyalikaval Police Station.

Commissioner Dayanand urged residents to remain vigilant about their belongings and exercise caution when hiring domestic help. "People should verify the background of workers before engaging or employing them," he said.