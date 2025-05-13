A burglary at Geometry Brewery & Kitchen in Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar caused panic after a security guard reported an armed intruder. ₹50,000–₹60,000 was stolen. Police suspect insider involvement; the investigation is ongoing.

Bengaluru: A late-night burglary at Geometry Brewery & Kitchen, a pub located in Rajajinagar’s Second Stage, has sparked panic after the on-duty security guard reported seeing an armed intruder in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am. The security guard spotted a masked individual entering the premises through the back door on the third floor. The intruder allegedly brandished a small weapon, prompting the guard to immediately lock the doors and alert the police via emergency helpline 112.

The Subramanyanagar police, along with night patrol officers, a Quick Response Team (QRT), and the bomb detection and disposal squad, arrived at the scene and launched a floor-by-floor search of the building using drone cameras. However, no suspect was found inside the premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Saidulu Adavath, confirmed that the suspect, who was wearing a mask and gloves, had disabled the CCTV cameras before stealing an estimated ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 from the manager’s cash locker.

“We are waiting for a formal complaint from the pub’s management before proceeding further,” DCP Adavath said, adding that they have not yet confirmed whether the intruder was actually carrying a firearm.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the burglary may have been an inside job, with possible involvement of a staff member. However, no suspects have been formally identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident has raised security concerns in the area, especially given the possibility of the intruder being armed.