Bengaluru police bust vehicle theft ring: Arrest 5, confiscate 51 bikes worth Rs.55 lakh

In a breakthrough, the Whitefield Division police in Bengaluru dismantled a notorious vehicle theft ring, resulting in the arrest of five individuals and the confiscation of 51 stolen bikes valued at Rs.55 lakh. ACP Priyadarshini Ishwar Sanekoppa of Marathahalli sub-division led the operation, highlighting the city's commitment to curbing criminal activities and ensuring public safety.

The proactive efforts of the police, who received specific information about the activities of Dilip from Anekal Taluk Dommasandra, Rian from Chinnappanahalli, and Mohammad Tairullah, Shaban, and Arbaz from Andhra Pradesh, led to their apprehension. Collaboration between Marathahalli, Whitefield, and Varthur police stations played a crucial role in the success of the operation.

Also Read: Northern Karnataka farmer donates Rs.91,000 to Ayodhya Ram Mandir amid severe drought

Officials revealed that the accused were involved in stealing bikes parked in front of houses and public places during the night, contributing to the rise in vehicle thefts in the region. Dilip, Rian, Mohammad Tairullah, Shaban, and Arbaz were taken into custody, and the confiscation of 51 bikes and the sum of ₹55 lakh were seized from them. An investigation is currently underway to trace Santhosh Reddy, also known as Puri, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the operation.

Puri, identified as the captain of a Nepali gang, had been orchestrating vehicle thefts in collaboration with Rian. Rian, a recent migrant from Nepal, initially came to Bengaluru in search of employment but eventually found himself entangled in the illicit activities of Puri. The close friendship between Puri and Rian led to their joint involvement in vehicle theft.



