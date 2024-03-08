Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru water crisis: Resident of posh gated community rush to nearby mall to use washrooms; check post

    There is a serious water issue in Bengaluru, and this has made people more anxious. Social media was inundated with messages from city dwellers in Karnataka expressing anger, anxiety, and worries. Check out viral post that is doing rounds on social media.

    The condition of the water crisis in Bengaluru is so severe that residents are being forced to use toilets in malls, a Reddit user claimed in a post. Due to a serious water issue, Bengaluru residents filled social media with tweets expressing their worry, anger, and disgust. Bengaluru is the capital of Karnataka. The scarcity of borewells in Bengaluru contributed to the current situation, as locals took to social media to vent their frustrations.

    Bengaluru's dire circumstances have been brought to light in a Reddit post that is making the rounds of the internet. "A number of the residents have relocated into temporary housing, but the majority of them have left. The smell of unflushed human excreta in toilet bowls is detectable from a distance. It's not unusual to see a line of locals going to the nearby Forum mall to do their business," a Reddit user said.

    Sharing the post, a X user wrote: "There was a time when Bangalore malls were used for people discussing start up ideas and now people are using it to bathe and toilet because their 1.5cr flats have no water."

    For their everyday tasks, Bengaluru residents rely on water tankers, who sometimes demand outrageous fees. Their responses to the everyday struggle of finding enough water to meet their basic requirements range from dread to irritation. In many areas of the city, long lines at municipal water tanks and reliance on pricey water tankers have grown commonplace. The citizens' worry has increased due to the unpredictability of water supplies.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that out of 136 taluks in the state, 123 taluks have been declared drought hit and 109 are severely affected. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on March 5 promised that the government would ensure adequate water supply to Bengaluru at any cost.

