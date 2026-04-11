Bengaluru’s Peenya Elevated Flyover will be closed for five days from April 13 to April 17 for cable load testing and maintenance work. Commuters travelling between Bengaluru and Nelamangala will face diversions. Check alternate routes and traffic advisories.

Commuters in Bengaluru are advised to prepare for significant traffic disruptions as the Peenya Elevated Flyover, a crucial arterial link connecting the city to Nelamangala and further to 22 districts in North Karnataka, will be completely closed for five days. The flyover, officially known as the Dr Shivakumara Swamiji Flyover on National Highway 4, is currently undergoing its final phase of cable maintenance work, which includes detailed structural load testing to ensure long-term safety and durability.

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Flyover Closure Timings

The Peenya Elevated Flyover will remain closed to all public traffic from 5:00 am on Saturday, April 13, until 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 17. During this period, no vehicles, including heavy commercial transport, will be permitted to use the flyover as safety checks and load testing activities are carried out.

Alternative Routes For Commuters

The Peenya Traffic Police have issued alternative route plans to help ease congestion and ensure smoother movement of vehicles during the closure period.

1. Nelamangala To Bengaluru City

Commuters travelling from Nelamangala towards Bengaluru will not be able to access the flyover near Kennametal Widia. Instead, they are advised to continue on the NH-4 main road and utilise the service road beneath the flyover. The recommended route passes through 8th Mile, Dasarahalli, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Police Station Junction, and SRS Junction before reaching Goraguntepalya.

2. Bengaluru (CMTI) To Nelamangala

Those travelling out of Bengaluru from the CMTI side towards Nelamangala must also use the NH-4 main road and service road below the flyover. The suggested route includes SRS Junction, Peenya Police Station Junction, Jalahalli Cross, Dasarahalli, and 8th Mile. From there, commuters can proceed towards Nelamangala via the Parle G Toll.

Police Advisory To Commuters

Traffic police have urged the public to cooperate with the temporary restrictions, emphasising that the load testing is a critical step in ensuring the structural safety of the flyover. Authorities have also warned that the alternative routes are likely to experience heavy congestion, and commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time.